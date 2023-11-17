Diablo 4 has a Thanksgiving gift of gold and XP for players

Diablo 4 players are getting a nice boost next week, conveniently alongside the Thanksgiving holiday as part of the Mother’s Blessing event.

Blizzard announced today this event will take place during Thanksgiving week starting on Nov. 20 and closing a week later, on Nov. 27. During this time you’ll be getting bonus gold and XP, so if you’re still playing Diablo 4 then this is a great time to get on and grind.

This bonus will apply to all players regardless of what kind of realm they are playing on whether that be Seasonal or Eternal. Furthermore, the world tier you’re playing on won’t matter either, so it’s pretty much a win-win for everybody.

If you want to get the most out of this you can, this percentage bonus can be stacked with elixirs and other experience-boosting items so you can make some huge returns if prepared for the event.

Diehard Diablo 4 players will remember a similar bonus being rolled out in August, however, at 35 percent, this boost is the largest the Blizzard devs have provided to date. Perhaps in future, we’ll see an even bigger blessing from the Mother.

Related Diablo 4 leaks suggest first expansion will bring back favorite Diablo 2 region

Blizzard has been slowly earning back the trust of Diablo players after a disastrous first season launched earlier this year. Now, as we near the end of season two, opinion on Diablo 4 has recovered substantially, and if you’ve been hearing good things and considering a return, maybe this week of bonus XP is the time to act on it.

Of course, Diablo 4 still isn’t without its issues, I mean, we’ve all been crying out for that loot filter yet it’s still nowhere to be seen. If you’re happy to look past this, and other similar problems still in the game, Diablo 4 is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation now.