Diablo 4 gets great quality-of-life change to mounts in next update

Diablo 4′s upcoming 1.1.1 update is chock full of good changes for the game, but one of them slipped the mind of the game’s director during yesterday’s developer live stream.

Game director Joe Shely announced a very positive change to mounts in the early morning hours of July 29, the day after the dev stream that reinvigorated many players’ interest in the upcoming patch.

We're going to allow the mount charge to break through barricades. I realized I didn't state this explicitly during the #Diablo4 campfire chat today. — Joe Shely (@JoeShely) July 29, 2023

All Diablo 4 players know the frustration of trying to move through an area on their mount, only to get stopped in their tracks by a bunch of low-level mobs that built a barricade to stop you in your tracks. Thankfully, 1.1.1 will fix this.

“We’re going to allow the mount charge to break through barricades,” Shely said on Twitter. “I realized I didn’t state this explicitly during the Diablo 4 campfire chat today.”

Now, the only thing that will stop players from moving through an area is if their mount’s charge ability is on cooldown. That’s a necessary sacrifice to save players time and frustration of having to deal with annoying creatures when trying to make their way elsewhere.

This is just one of several positive changes coming in the 1.1.1 update, which will buff every class in the game but provide the biggest changes to Sorcerer and Barbarian. The update will also increase enemy density in Nightmare Dungeons, reduce the cost to respec the skill tree and add an additional stash tab.

Many of the changes are in response to the 1.1 update, which was met with universal distaste by the player base. It remains to be seen how 1.1.1 will fare, but the positive changes announced thus far at least prove that the devs are listening and willing to roll back any change that the players take issue with.

The patch notes for update 1.1.1 will release on Aug. 2, with the full update scheduled to go live the following week on Aug. 8.

