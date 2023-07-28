Diablo 4’s next update will add big improvement to Nightmare Dungeons and Helltides

If you feel that the amount of enemies in Diablo 4’s endgame content has been lacking, you’re not alone. And Blizzard Entertainment has listened, announcing changes to enemy density in the game’s next update.

Diablo 4’s 1.1.1 update, which will add many quality-of-life updates and buffs to classes like Sorcerer and Barbarian, will also be making big changes to enemy density in Nightmare Dungeons and Helltides, the developers announced in a livestream today.

Blizzard revealed a visual illustrating what enemy density in a Nightmare Dungeon looks like now and how it will look after update 1.1.1—and the difference is stark. Helltides will be getting the same treatment, according to game director Joe Shely.

“After you’ve achieved your build, being able to go in and mow down and deal with large numbers of enemies, that’s sort of a core part of an ARPG,” Shely said. “And we want to make sure that we’re delivering, especially in the endgame content.”

Since so many of Diablo 4’s builds and abilities rely on dealing damage to enemies and killing enemies to trigger certain buffs or debuffs, enemy density is crucial, especially in endgame content. Half of the fun in a game like Diablo 4 is min-maxing a build to destroy large swathes of enemies, and this new density should help satisfy that.

The update will also include a reduction of respec cost by 40 percent, a return to a three-second cooldown on the Leave Dungeon command, and an increase to experience earned from Hell Cache openings from Whisper completions.

Before update 1.1.1. Screenshot by Dot Esports Enemy density after update 1.1.1. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Patch notes for Diablo 4’s 1.1.1 update are set to go live on Aug. 2, and the update itself is scheduled to release the following week on Aug. 8.

