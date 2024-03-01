Diablo 4 Gauntlet release date: When does the new dungeon go live?

Diablo 4 has experienced many ups and downs regarding progression, gear, content, and seasons since its rocky launch, but one new feature has players eagerly looking forward to the game’s upcoming update: the Gauntlet, which has now been dated.

Here’s everything we know about the new Diablo dungeon’s release date.

Diablo 4 Gauntlet release date

The Gauntlet features monsters over level 100. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Blizzard

Blizzard’s developers confirmed the Gauntlet, the new fixed-layout endgame challenge dungeon, will go live on March 5 in the Diablo 4 campfire chat on Feb. 29. However, the exact release time has yet to be revealed.

How the Gauntlet works in Diablo 4

The Gauntlet dungeon can only be found in World Tier Four, and players have eight minutes to kill as many monsters as possible inside the dungeon to get the highest score. There are also new Shrines that help increase your score and respawn the dungeon’s monsters. This means you can reclear the dungeon multiple times in those eight minutes. There are also special monsters that drop keys you can use to open chests that can help you hike up your total score.

The Gauntlet will reset each week, although the reset date hasn’t been announced, and you will battle against the same monsters on a fixed dungeon layout to ensure fairness. However, it’s important to note your Gear, Skill Trees, and Paragons can’t be changed once you enter the Gauntlet.

The Gauntlet will be a welcome addition to the endgame content, which some players have found to be lacking, boring, and repetitive recently. Even though the Gauntlet is another dungeon, it’s fast-paced and replayable and requires strategy, mobility, and consistency to clear—especially if you’re going for those high scores.

So, if you’re in the endgame or need an incentive to get there, the Gauntlet will be a fast-paced and fun challenge dungeon launching in Diablo 4 on March 5.