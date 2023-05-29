Diablo 4 fans tip sequel to be ‘it game’ for 2023 over Starfield, Final Fantasy

One game to rule them all... at least for 2023.

Several big-name games are releasing in 2023, but Diablo 4 fans believe this long-awaited sequel will be their main, and in some cases, only game for the remainder of 2023.

With Diablo 4 launching globally on Tuesday, June 6, players have been discussing their starting classes, best builds, and fast progression ideas, but Reddit fans agree this sequel is the only game they will be playing this year.

The consensus came in a Reddit thread on May 28, where gamers from across the internet declared Diablo was “it” for 2023 ahead of big blockbuster releases like Starfield, Final Fantasy 16, Baldur’s Gate, and more.

Diablo 4 offers more than just the main campaign, which should take players around 35 hours or more to complete, as there are multiple dungeons, bosses, and seasonal content for players to enjoy.

Joseph Piepiora, an associate Diablo 4 game director, mentioned on Twitter it should take the average player 150 hours to reach level 100. So, Diablo 4 will be time-intensive, especially if you want to max out more classes.

Because of factors such as time constraints and interests, many players don’t have the time to dedicate themselves to more than one game, considering how much time they will need to invest into Diablo 4, even with Starfield and Final Fantasy 16 releasing this year.

Even though these seem to be two of the more popular upcoming titles, alongside Baldur’s Gate 3, fans are more than happy to wait and see if they’re worth playing after a few patches or if they’re worth playing once they’re on sale.

Unfortunately for the other upcoming titles, Lilith has taken hold of 2023 for now, and eager fans are all too happy to dedicate their time to Diablo 4 once it launches.

