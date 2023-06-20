Diablo 4 fans call on Blizzard to reverse battle pass decision or risk losing players

Diablo 4 players are demanding Blizzard reverse its decision to lock battle passes to seasonal characters, forcing them to start new ones from scratch and grind them to the maximum level every three months to unlock everything.

The aggrieved player base fears the demanding nature of this system will turn casual fans away, according to their response to a developer’s tweet about it today.

One player in a June 19 reply said there was “no way” it was going to fly with the vast majority of the player base. They believe it’s only a matter of time before the number of monthly active users drops and urged the developers to have a backup plan.

There are some folks in the thread (and others) who claim that this is a Diablo "thing" and it's "always been this way"–but Diablo has never had a battle pass, nor has any Diablo prior to 4 sold as quickly. There are a LOT of new players to the franchise and series and this is… — Mike (@miketheitguy) June 20, 2023

Another player echoed the sentiment, explaining that, as a new player, they can’t see themselves having to grind all over again, or really wanting to. They also believe “a ton of people” are in the same boat and will likely quit instead.

Gotta be honest- as a new player, I don’t see myself grinding like this again. If I have to start from scratch for S1 I’m likely done maining Diablo. And I know there’s a ton of people in the same boat. I care about my current character. I’d just say fuck it if I lost him — Ryan (@chapmamba_) June 19, 2023

As the discussion continued, another player explained hard season resets, renown grinding, and having the battle pass tied to seasonal characters could “kill [any of] the momentum” it had with first-time Diablo and ARPG players.

But hard season resets, renown grinding (which makes renown completion meaningless in the long term and negates the base design as presented), and a seasonal character only BP could kill the momentum this game has had with first time Diablo and ARPG players. (Lifelong Diablo guy) — 🌊 Alexander M Rezk 🌊 (@AlexanderRezk) June 20, 2023

It’s the same system used in Diablo 3, but a lot of players agreed it goes against the MMO-lite features Diablo 4 offers compared to more hardcore titles like World of Warcraft, and they let loose. The solution, in their view, is to make battle passes account-wide once and for all.

Diablo 4 has had the biggest launch of any title in the series to date. In fact, it’s been the fastest-selling Blizzard title of all time. But while its player base is thriving right now, things could take a turn for the worse if seasonal battle passes end up being a flop, since they play an important role in keeping the game alive.

The first seasonal battle pass launches next month. We’ll find out then.

