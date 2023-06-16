Diablo 4 Fangs of Corruption: How to beat the Amalgam of Rage

Diablo 4 is packed full of engaging side quests that you can undertake when you aren’t going about your main story journey. These quests range from simple fetch quests to dungeon clearing to long, involved storylines. One of the more interesting quests you will encounter during the mid-game section of the story is a quest titled “Fangs of Corruption” which will involve defeating a powerful demon called the Amalgam of Rage.

Before we get to defeating the Amalgam of Rage itself, you will first need to know how to get there.

Diablo 4 Fangs of Corruption quest

The Fangs of Corruption quest takes place in Scosglen, amid Act Two in the main storyline. To activate this quest, you need to have first defeated the boss Airidah, Keeper of the Dead in the Wailing Hills area as part of the Apex of Misery questline. After defeating this boss, you continue past the quest line and meet Yorin, a Pale Knight and the son of Donan, a member of the Horadrim Order.

Talking to him will lead to a quest that will involve you going deep into the forest to find a Druid named Nafain. He holds a deep hatred for the Pale Knights and the Cathedral of Light for deeming the culture of Druidism as an obsolete art. Lilith then visits Nafain, making a pact with him and severing him in half. She then uses his trail of blood to create the Amalgam of Rage.

When you follow the trail of blood through the Untamed Thicket and into the cave, you will first encounter the Amalgam of Rage, a massive three-headed beast capable of immense destruction.

Diablo 4 Amalgam of Rage boss battle

Before we get to the fight itself, one major thing to note is that this fight is nigh impossible to win. No matter what you do, the Amalgam of Rage will not die here. This is because you will fight the Amalgam of Rage again in a quest later down the line. You will, however, still have to fight him here until he retreats, which is no easy feat so get ready.

As mentioned before, the Amalgam of Rage is a multi-headed creature capable of bringing great devastation. It is only in its gestation state for now and is covered in blood. At first glance, if you try to fight the creature, you should notice that its health bar is only 1/4th of what it is supposed to be, but don’t let that deceive you because there is a reason behind that.

At first, the Amalgam of Rage will summon various enemies to challenge you. If you’re playing a character with summons, such as the Necromancer, you should have your minions fight them head-on while you keep them cursed. The werewolves, in particular, can be quite nasty. As you fight off the demon’s army of summons, the Amalgam of Rage will join in the battle.

Defeating the Amalgam of Rage in Diablo 4

The boss’ health pool should drop to this point before it retreats. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Once the beast joins the battle, this is where things turn up a notch. True to its power, the Amalgam of Rage hits like a truck and you will feel it at this stage of the game. Try avoiding its attacks as best you can, preferably using distractions while it charges up its attacks. Use your strongest skills to chop its health down but keep an eye on your resources while you do.

This can be another problem in itself because, at this point, you will notice that no matter what you do, even if your gear is at max power, the boss’ HP just doesn’t drop very much. Its resistance to all sorts of damage is quite high, making it a chore to whittle its already low health pool down even further. You might even end up dying a few times if you aren’t careful, but don’t give up.

We say this specifically because, as mentioned earlier, this is not a fight you can win. This is only a battle of endurance because you will have to hold on as long as you can till you lower its 1/4th health pool to 1/8th. When enough damage is done, the Amalgam of Rage will retreat into the wilderness and Lilith’s voice will announce the end of the battle.

Head back to Nafain to end this quest and eventually, you will fight the true Amalgam of Rage later down the line.

