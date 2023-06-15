What’s the max Item Power in Diablo 4?

Getting your character geared up is undoubtedly the most important goal in Diablo 4. Without the proper items, you can expect to be overwhelmed by hordes of demons. Acquiring gear is only the start, however, as upgrading your favorite pieces to their max item power level will soon become another essential mechanic.

In Diablo 4, players level up by slaying enemies, completing quests, running dungeons, and completing events, thus filling their XP bar. Items can level up as well, though this process is slightly more complicated.

Every piece of gear in Diablo 4 has a pre-set Item Power, which appears just above the gear’s stats. Item Power reflects the overall strength of the item, with the goal being to reach the item’s max Item Power to get the full benefit. In this article, I will explain Item Power levels and Item Breakpoints.

Max Item level and Item Breakpoints in Diablo 4

Item Power level can start as low as one and reach to over 725, but after reaching 725, you will no longer see any significant stat increases.

You can see your gear’s Item Power below the name and damage type | Screenshot via Dot Esports

There are six total Breakpoints that categorize your gear’s general Item Power. At each new Breakpoint, your armor or weapon’s stats will see a significant increase in all of its stats and aspects. The higher you climb, the more powerful your gear will be.

Below are all six Breakpoints:

Item Power 1 – 149

Item Power 150 – 339

Item Power 340 – 459

Item Power 460 – 624

Item Power 625 – 724

Item Power 725 and beyond

As your gear closes in on reaching a new Breakpoint, I would highly recommend prioritizing and upgrading that piece of gear. While in the earlier parts of the game, you will likely spend most of your time replacing your current gear with better equipment, upgrading and maxing out your armor and weapons becomes immensely more important for end-game content.

