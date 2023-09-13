Diablo 4 players are in for a treat in Patch 1.1.4, with Blizzard deciding to increase the experience bonus from the Urn of Aggression season blessing from eight percent to 20.

Urn of Aggression is one of five blessings from season one, which can be unlocked via Smoldering Ash received from completing the free version of the battle pass. It’s arguably the best one since it makes leveling characters far easier.

From today, with these changes, it’s set to be even better.

The change comes after players enjoyed the experience bonus in the Mother’s Blessing event so much, they called on Blizzard to implement something like it permanently. Blizzard didn’t quite do that in this September update, but it did try to appease the masses by making the Urn of Aggression bonuses more potent.

“We increased the total experience bonus of Urn of Aggression to make the season blessing more impactful and to help players seeking Level 100 get there a little faster,” said Blizzard.

That’s not all the patch has to offer, either. Other changes include minor bug fixes, most of which are tied to certain quests and events. For example, it fixed an issue where the Retching Mass event did not reward Gold upon completion. It also fixed an issue where progression for the Poisoned Hearts quest could be blocked if the player left the area in the middle of Aneta’s dialogue with Vera, and more.

You can find a full list of the notes below, courtesy of Blizzard.

Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.4 notes

The experience bonus from Urn of Aggression season blessing has been increased from eight percent to 20 percent to help players level up more efficiently.

Bug Fixes

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where the screen reader wasn’t reading out enemy names.

Quests and Events

Fixed a problem where Lorath’s Polearm and Strange Amulet items from the Missing Pieces quest couldn’t be picked up after being dropped and re-entering town while mounted.

Addressed an issue blocking progression in the Remembering the Goose quest when using the Town Portal or exiting the game after placing Tavish’s dagger.

The Retching Mass event now correctly rewards Gold upon completion.

Fixed a progression block in the Poisoned Hearts quest if players left during Aneta’s dialogue with Vera.

Miscellaneous

Fixed a display issue with a dialogue option for Kres.

Corrected the Season Journey’s completion percentage in the Season menu to display the active Chapter’s progression.

Addressed an unexpected notification about a full Inventory.

Players will now receive proper credit for the Malignant Tunnels Season’s Journey objective.

Voice over lines for several taunt Emotes have been fixed.

Made various improvements to visuals, performance, and game stability.

