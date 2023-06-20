Diablo 4 dev adds fuel to secret cow-shaped fire as players tear map apart for easter egg

Diablo diehards have been on their very own Indiana Jones-style quest to find a famous undiscovered cow level since the latest addition to the franchise landed, and even Blizzard is adding fuel to the fire this week.

The secret cow level has become a tradition for Diablo games starting as a hoax for the first title back in the 90s before being included in both Diablo 2 and Diablo 3. Now in Diablo 4, fans have been scouring the world for the Moo Moo Farm and while there has been no success yet, Blizzard president Mike Ybarra has ramped up the hype.

A simple gif of Nick Offerman was all the head dev needed to play on fans’ obsession that perhaps there is a cow level. Despite this nod, Blizzard’s official stance has been there is no cow level in Diablo 4 and the game data would appear to support that.

Gamers have banded together to comb multiple versions of the Diablo 4 game files looking for Moo Moo Farm, however, nothing has been found as of June 19. The closest findings appear to be a location called The Scar, which somewhat resembles the head of a cow, but sadly that’s now what players have been searching for.

It might be time to accept the reality there is no cow level in Diablo 4, but that doesn’t mean it always has to be the case. There are already multiple DLC updates in the works for this latest title and Blizzard could easily give fans what they want when the time comes.

If you’re still convinced this mythical level exists, then Diablo 4 is available to play on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox devices—just tell everyone else once you find it.

