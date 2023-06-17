Diablo 4 secret cow level explained: why players are hunting for a “nonexistent” level

"It's fairy dust. It doesn't exist. It's never landed. It is no matter. It's not on the elemental chart."

Cow level started off as a hoax in 1997 after the first Diablo game, but it caught on to become a staple insider joke within the series. Considering the Moo Moo Farm made it to Diablo II and III, fans have been wondering whether there’s a secret cow level in Diablo 4 as well.

As a tradition in the Diablo series, Blizzard Entertainment generally hides the cow level well enough that it takes players at least a playthrough to locate its whereabouts. Diablo fans have been at work after completing the franchise’s fourth installment, but their search has been fruitless so far.

Is there a cow level in Diablo 4?

According to Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson, there isn’t a cow level in Diablo 4. In a June 2023 interview with Kinda Funny Games, the GM asked the Diablo 4 fans not to spend time looking for secret levels that wouldn’t be there.

With Blizzard aiming to ground Diablo 4 as much as possible, the developers “wanted to make sure it felt authentic to the gothic, dark themes.”

Considering the search for the cow level in Diablo 4 is still on, and players haven’t been able to find anything worthy, all signs lead to the fact that Blizzard may have skipped adding the iconic level to the game this time.

There are still fans who aren’t convinced, however. Many community members are looking to continue the search for the secret cow level since there are also a few signs in the game. Given the fan anticipation around the easter egg, there’s a decent chance that Blizzard might decide to add it to the game later with a DLC, which could also include a sixth class in Diablo 4.

