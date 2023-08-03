Diablo 4 console players claim devs faked a key controller feature

Blizzard devs promised Diablo 4 controller players would have access to auto-targeting, but players claim the auto-targeting function is actually proximity targeting—and it’s terrible.

Playing Diablo 4 on console isn’t too bad, and there are a lot of perks to this, but there are also several downsides, like the reduced Mount speed and the supposed “auto-targeting” function. In theory, players are supposed to be able to “lock on” to their target and use their abilities on them. And when they die, they automatically target the next enemy.

But what happens when another enemy gets closer to you? Will your attacks still hit the enemy you’re supposed to be “locked on” to?

Unfortunately, they won’t. And this is because controller players have something more akin to “proximity targeting.”

If you were attacking your “locked target” and another enemy got closer to you than your “locked target,” you would automatically switch to attack the other enemy purely because they were closer to you.

We engineered target lock (RS) for #DiabloIV controller players to automatically select a nearby target when your locked target dies, even if you are not facing in that direction. Try holding Left Stick in the direction you want to move while tapping your attacks to stutter-step. — Joe Shely (@JoeShely) July 6, 2023

Now, this may not seem like a big deal, but what if you killed your locked target and wanted to move on to the next but instead of the auto-targeting feature targeting an enemy, your spells are wasted on a breakable vase just because it’s closer?

Or if you use ranged spells and the auto-targeting feature decides to target a breakable beam rather than an enemy? There are many instances just like this, and it’s beyond frustrating.

The sad thing is that Blizzard knows how to make a decent auto-targeting system for its games. Unfortunately, Diablo 4 didn’t get that luxury.

