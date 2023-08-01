Ridiculous Diablo 4 Hardcore death sparks hilarious new community meme

The only thing worse than dying in Diablo 4’s Hardcore mode and losing a character on the verge of hitting max level is it happening at the hands of a Quillrat—a mob that isn’t particularly dangerous, but very annoying.

One unlucky Diablo 4 player actually did experience that this week though, and the community thought it was so hilarious that it birthed a new meme.

The meme is a subreddit in which players pretend to be Quillrats. It includes everything from bragging about killing players like the one who led to the creation of the meme, threatening to strike due to the treatment of Quillrats, looking for other Quillrats to mingle with, and more. It already has more than 500 members.

What made it even funnier was players on the main Diablo 4 subreddit embraced the meme, too. “That quillrat is posting on quillrat reddit right now, saying…’I took down a level 99 today! His fellow quillredditors say… ‘screenshots or it didn’t happen.’” said one player. “I hate those arrogant little fuckers at r/quillrat,” said another.

It was a tongue-in-cheek way to rub salt in the wounds of the player who had invested almost 85 hours into the character and did everything from finishing the campaign to hitting Level 99 and amassing 82 million gold only to lose it all to one of the most innocuous mobs.

As for how it happened, the player said they were doing NM100 as their last dungeon before hitting the maximum level at 1am. The Quillrat one-shot them from across the map, and due to their fatigue, it seems like they were unable to evade it in time.

Unfortunately for them, it will take another 85 hours or so to reach that point in Hardcore mode again. Hopefully, for their sake, a Quillrat won’t spoil things for them next time. But, at the very least it’s given rise to plenty of great new memes.

