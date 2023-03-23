Diablo 4 boasts ‘over 100 dungeons’ and ‘a lot of replayability’ in endgame, Blizzard says

While players continue to voice their gripes about issues with the Diablo 4 beta such as its UI and inventory screens, it seems like there should be no shortage of content for players to enjoy once the game releases this June.

In a new interview with Telegraph, game director Joe Shely and general manager Rod Fergusson revealed a staggering number for players to look forward to when it comes to endgame replayability in the latest iteration of the franchise.

“The game world is enormous,” Shely said. “And the beta covers just a small part of it—about 20% of the overworld. There are well over 100 dungeons spread out across the world and we want you to visit all of them! When you start to get into the end game and you get into all those deep systems, we come back and we modify them in really cool and interesting ways.”

Diablo 4 will feature a new type of endgame dungeon with the Nightmare Dungeon system, which allows players to tweak dungeons to modify them for higher difficulties, such as changing up monster spawns and adding buffs or debuffs, further enhancing the variety in endgame activities.

“We have a lot of replayability in terms of of those dungeons and a lot of innovation in terms of how you can customise the End Game,” Shely said. “What we see in the beta is people experiencing [dungeons] for the first time and we’ve gotten really good feedback out of that.”

Related: Best Diablo 4 skill tree and build calculator

The game will return in open beta tomorrow, opening the floodgates for anyone who wants to try out the game before it releases later this year. The inevitable large influx of players is part of the process of the game’s development, says Ferguson.

“Part of why we needed to do this test was: until we have more than a million people show up to test your servers you just never know,” Fergusson said. “You can go ‘Okay, I think we can handle this number of players’. But until they actually show up… We had a bumpy Friday, but that Friday helped us find a bunch of issues we didn’t know about. That means that this weekend and launch will be smoother because of it.”

Diablo 4 launches on June 6 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.