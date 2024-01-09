Diablo 3 Season 30 countdown: Exact release date and time for Lord of Hell

Diablo 3 is still roaring forward despite Diablo 4 being the focus of many gamers’ attention right now, and this week a whole new season is set to begin—The Lords of Hell.

This the 30th season in Diablo 3 is bringing big changes to the game along with new rewards, and a variety of adjustments classes that you’ll need to get familiar with. Of course, to do this you’ll probably want to start playing the game.

So you can do just that, here is a look at exactly when Diablo 3 season 30 will go live. Fortunately, the wait won’t be too long.

When does Diablo 3 Season 30 begin?

The Lords of Hell are almost here. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

You can kick off your journey in Sanctuary for Diablo 3 season 30 on Jan. 12 at 7pm PST.

If you’re not from the United States, or simply would prefer a visual idea of what that looks like in terms of wait time, we’ve got you covered with a countdown that can be seen below. Once this hits zero the new season will finally be live and ready to enjoy.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 3 : 0 1 : 0 7 : 0 4

Despite Diablo 4 being the focus of most devs on the series right now, Diablo 3’s 30th season The Lords of Hell is bringing some hefty changes to the game. Among these are permanent Rites of Sanctuary and Visions of Enmity themes. But as you’d expect, there are class balance changes and new rewards to be earned.

If you’re planning on taking part in Diablo 3 season 30 and want to take a look at all of the changes coming to the game Blizzard has shared a complete patch notes list on its official blog.

This fresh new season will be coming to all versions of Diablo 3 regardless of device starting Jan. 12, so make sure you’re ready for the action.