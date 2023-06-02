Can you still upgrade to Diablo 4 early access?

Iching to get your hands on the game early?

The wait to play Diablo 4 is now over, with fans in early access able to dive into the action.

A whopping 11 years have passed since the launch of Diablo 3, with the latest entry to the series ending that long wait—although those without early access will have to be patient for a little while longer until the game’s official release on June 6.

Early access was provided to fans who pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition of Diablo 4 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, or PS4, as one of the numerous bonuses with each addition.

For many, seeing the game being played earlier by some will trigger jealousy and result in many asking if it is too late to upgrade your edition, which, thankfully, is possible.

How to upgrade Diablo 4 to early access

The Ultimate Edition of Diablo 4 comes with some extra goodies. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment confirmed on June 1 that upgrade options for Diablo 4 are available for purchase, an option that remains open until the game officially launches on June 6.

To upgrade the game, players will have to consult the storefront of their relevant platform for their available options.

Upgrading to the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game is an additional $20, with the Ultimate Edition costing an additional $30.

Related: Diablo 4 early impressions: Hell is in it for the long haul

With the Digital Deluxe Edition, players will receive the Temptation Mount, Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor, and premium seasonable battle pass unlock.

The Ultimate Edition gives players the same bonuses but with an accelerated seasonal battle pass unlock, with 20 tier skips, and the Wings of the Creator Emote.

About the author