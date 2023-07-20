Blizzard backtracks on much-criticized World Tier change introduced in Diablo 4 patch 1.1

Blizzard has backtracked on a heavily-criticized World Tier change introduced in Diablo 4’s patch 1.1.

Diablo 4 dropped a huge patch on July 18 in preparation for Season One, which kicks off on July 20, but the community reaction was fierce and players hit out at several changes introduced.

Plenty of controversial changes were mentioned specifically in the patch notes—though there was another change that was strangely excluded—which restricted access to World Tiers 3 and four unless a level threshold was met.

Players swiftly discovered that you needed to be level 40 to access World Tier 3 and level 60 to access World Tier 4, restricting access for lower levels and preventing them from benefitting from bonus experience gain and better rewards.

While the reasons for this change were never revealed, Blizzard has now backtracked and stated that level requirements for the higher World Tiers in Diablo 4 would be removed entirely.

We will be removing the level requirement for World Tier 3 & 4. — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) July 19, 2023

It was a welcome boost for players who have been frustrated by numerous aspects of patch 1.1 and raises hope for further changes following the responses of players, with a developer’s Campfire Chat scheduled for July 21.

Developers have promised to “talk more about” the wealth of controversial changes introduced in patch 1.1, which has significantly dampened the mood among the player base ahead of the big Season One kick-off.

It remains to be seen whether other changes introduced will be reverted back to their pre-patch situation, though plenty of fans will be hoping that is the case after Diablo 4‘s newest update made it harder to do everything.

About the author