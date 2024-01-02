Best Immortal Barbarian build in Diablo 4

Barbarians in Diablo 4 are a very interesting class. They do the most damage, and yet they heal at the same time. With the right combination, you can make a Barbarian heal itself so often that it makes this class practically immortal.

Here’s how to build an Immortal Barbarian in Diablo 4.

What you need before you make an Immortal Barbarian in Diablo 4

Don’t forget the giant hammer. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To begin this Immortal Barbarian build, I suggest you level your Barbarian to at least level 80 and finish the Abattor of Zir as an immortal Heart Barbarian. Once you finish this trial, you can start working on the build.

How to make an Immortal Barbarian build in Diablo 4

The key item in this build is the Melted Heart of Selig Amulet. While the amulet gives you plenty of resistance and a boost on your core skill damage, you need its special ability. You get 30 resources (which is your Fury), and you drain three of them for every one percent of life point you take. This is the key. However, these resources are going to drain fast unless you find a way to build up even more, and that’s where the rest of the build’s items come in.

The main skill we need is Invigorating Fury. This heals you by three percent of your total health for every 100 Fury you spend. Since your Fury will constantly be drained by The Melted Heart of Selig Amulet, this means that you will get even more health back.

Last but not least, we need the Warbringer Paragon node. This one gives you 15 percent of your health back for every 75 Fury you spend.

As you can tell, the whole point of this build is that every time you spend Fury, you get healed, and you’ll be healed so much that you simply won’t be able to die. The only other thing to consider is making sure you generate enough Fury to keep your heals going. Fortunately, you can do that too. Heck, if you have enough, you can even go AFK for a while and you’ll be fine.

How to keep generating Fury in Diablo 4

Furious. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The interesting thing about this build is that you don’t really need to use any special shouts or abilities. Your basic attack will do just fine. Enchanting the Starlight Aspect to your ring will also help you generate even more fury.

I suggest you simply spam Hammer of the Ancients because this does area damage to enemies and generates more fury. To maximize the Hammer of Ancient basic attacks, you should equip the Ring of Red Furor. The ability on this ring gives you a 100 percent critical chance on your next Hammer of the Ancients as long as you spend 100 Fury within three seconds.

You definitely will be spending 100 Fury because of all the healing you’ll receive from the Melter Heart of Selig Amulet. In other words, every Hammer of Ancients will be a critical hit and will give back a ton of Fury, which will be healing you.

What skills and equipment should you use for the Immortal Barbarian build?

Any passive skills that slowly regenerate your Fury are welcome. For your status points, you obviously want to have as much Life as possible. Then, focus on piling points into Attack Power and defense.

Try to spend skill points on passives rather than active abilities as you don’t need to use a lot of them with this build. In my opinion, this is a very broken and unbalanced build that is probably going to get nerfed heavily in a patch or two. So, until that time comes, enjoy being an Immortal Barbarian.