Hitting level 50 in Diablo 4 is exciting because you unlock new features, like the Paragon Board. But the most challenging part about this board is knowing which nodes to choose and which glyphs are the best for your Sorcerer.

Much like Legendary Aspects, glyphs also have general aspects that are great options for Sorcerers and there are standout options, depending on your builds.

Best glyphs for Sorcerers in Diablo 4, explained

Seeing as the best glyphs for Sorcerers in Diablo 4 depends on your build, you have quite a few options. The best build-based glyphs for Sorcerers include:

Charged —Great for Sorcerers who have abilities that emit crackling energy.

—Great for Sorcerers who have abilities that emit crackling energy. Electrocute —Great for any Sorcerer with a Lightning damage build.

—Great for any Sorcerer with a Lightning damage build. Pyromaniac —Great for Fire damage Sorcerers.

—Great for Fire damage Sorcerers. Winter —Great for Ice damage Sorcerers.

—Great for Ice damage Sorcerers. Elementalist—Great if you have Fire, Cold, or Lightning damage abilities.

However, the best general glyphs for Sorcerers, which are fantastic regardless of your build, include Territorial, Control, and Exploit.

These are phenomenal in boosting your damage and making a difference in clearing mobs and whittling down the health of Elites. I have a Lightning damage-based Sorcerer with some Frost abilities and Fire Bolt as one of my enchantments, so the Elementalist glyph is perfect, as I can get additional damage for all the elements. Combined with Control and Exploit, my abilities hit much harder.

Diablo 4: Best Sorcerer glyphs, bonuses, and requirements

The best glyphs for Sorcerers in Diablo 4 offer bonuses and additional bonuses, so long as you meet the requirements. This is why the path you take on your Paragon Board is so critical because, as a Sorcerer, you’ll focus on the stats of Intelligence, Dexterity, and Willpower.

Glyph Name Bonus Additional Bonus Requirement Charged

For every five Intelligence you’ve purchased within range of this glyph, your Crackling Energy deals additional damage. When you pick up Crackling Energy, you’ll be granted increased damage for five seconds, which stacks up to 15 percent. +40 Intelligence Electrocute Paragon nodes within range of this glyph will gain a bonus for their Lightning damage. They’ll also gain a bonus to the damage reduction modifiers. Your Lightning damage has an increased Critical Strike chance to enemies that are Immbolized, Frozen, or Stunned. +25 Dexterity Pyromaniac Paragon nodes within range of this glyph gain a bonus to their Fire damage. And to their damage reduction modifiers. Every Pyromancy Skill you cast, or for every second you’re channeling Incinerate, will increase your Fire damage for six seconds. And this stacks up to 10 percent. +25 Willpower Winter Paragon nodes within range of this glyph gain a bonus to their Cold damage. And also to their damage reduction modifiers. When you Chill an enemy, you’ll deal additional Cold damage for 10 seconds. And this stacks up to 15 percent. +25 Dexterity Elementalist Paragon nodes within range of this glyph gain a bonus to their Non-physical damage. And also to their damage reduction modifiers. By dealing Fire, Cold, or Lightning damage to an enemy, you’ll increase all the damage you deal to them for 10 seconds. But this stacks once per element. +40 Intelligence Control For every five Dexterity nodes purchased within range of this glyph, you’ll damage Crowd-Controlled targets more. You deal more damage to Slowed or Chilled enemies. Or, instead, you’ll deal even more damage to enemies that are Stunned or Frozen enemies. +25 Dexterity Exploit For every five Dexterity nodes purchased within range of this glyph, you damage Vulnerable enemies more. By dealing damage to a Vulnerable enemy, you’ll increase your damage to them for six seconds. And this stacks up to 10 percent. +25 Dexterity Territorial For every five Dexterity purchased within range of this glyph, you’ll deal increased damage to enemies Close to you. You gain a 10 percent Damage Reduction against Close targets. +25 Dexterity

How to get glyphs in Diablo 4

While these are the best glyphs for Sorcerers in Diablo 4, getting them can be challenging as they’re random drops from World Tier Three and onwards. You can farm for them by completing Nightmare Dungeons, as they have a higher chance of dropping glyphs of different rarities. Just remember to bring a big weapon to these battles.

So, depending on your build, there are a few glyphs you can get in Diablo 4, but these are the best ones for Sorcerers.

