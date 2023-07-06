Once you’ve hit the Paragon Board in Diablo 4, there are various nodes for players to choose from, and there are also glyphs that are crucial for each class, including Necromancers. But similar to Legendary Aspects, the best glyphs depend on your build, but there are also quite a few general glyphs that all Necromancers can benefit from.

Best glyphs for Necromancers in Diablo 4, explained

As the best glyphs are tailored to your Necromancer build, there are quite a few glyph options for players. The best build-based glyphs for Necromancers include the Deadraiser glyph for the Summoner build, the Sacrificial glyph for the Bone Spear build, and the Gravekeeper glyph for the Corpse Explosion or any Corpse-based builds like Blight.

However, the best general glyphs for Necromancers, meaning they’re great for every Necromancer regardless of their build, include Control, Exploit, Essence, and Territorial.

Diablo 4: Best Necromancer glyphs, bonuses, and requirements

The best glyphs for Necromancers in Diablo 4 offer bonuses by using them on your Paragon Board, and there are also additional bonuses if you meet specific requirements. This is why the path you take on your Paragon Board matters, and for Necromancers, you’ll be focusing mainly on the Intelligence and Dexterity stats.

Glyph Name Bonus Additional Bonus Requirement Deadraiser The Paragon nodes within range will gain a 20 percent bonus to their Minion damage and to damage reduction modifiers. When your Minions deal damage to an enemy, that specific enemy will take additional damage from your minions, up to 10 percent, lasting for 10 seconds. +40 Intelligence Sacrificial This glyph grants a 30 percent bonus to all Magic nodes within range of it. You’ll deal increased damage if you don’t have any active minions. +40 Intelligence Gravekeeper Gravekeeper grants you a 25 percent bonus to all the Rare nodes within its range. You deal increased damage, up to 12 percent, for every Corpse that’s Close. +25 Dexterity Control For every five Intelligence purchased within range of this glyph, you’ll deal two percent more damage to enemies that are Crowd Controlled. You and your Minions deal increased damage to enemies that are Slowed or Chilled. Or you’ll deal 20 percent more damage to Stunned or Frozen enemies. +40 Intelligence Exploit For every five Dexterity purchased within the range of this glyph, you’ll deal increased damage to enemies that are Vulnerable. By dealing damage to a Vulnerable enemy, you’ll increase your damage by one percent, up to 10 percent, for six seconds. +25 Dexterity Essence For every five Dexterity purchased within range of this glyph, your Core Skills will deal increased Critical Strike Damage. Critical Strikes will deal 22 percent more damage to enemies that are not Healthy. +25 Dexterity Territorial For every five Dexterity purchased within range of this glyph, you’ll deal increased damage to Close targets. You’ll gain a 10 percent Damage Reduction against enemies that are Close. +25 Dexterity

Although there are many glyphs you can get in Diablo 4, these are the best ones for Necromancers.

