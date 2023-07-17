Best gems for Necromancers in Diablo 4

The best gems for all the popular Necromancer builds.

In Diablo 4, there are several factors you need to consider when creating and optimizing your character, including the best weapons, gear, and even the best gems. Necromancer is no different, with those seeking to maximise their character’s output needing to focus on finding the right gems for the job.

As there are seven different types of gems, each offering unique stats depending on where they’re slotted, it can be difficult knowing which are the best for your build.

Here are the best gems for Necromancers in Diablo 4.

Best gems for Necromancers in Diablo 4, explained

The best gems for Necromancers depends on your build and where the gems are slotted. The best gems for Necromancers include the following:

  • Ruby
  • Skulls
  • Amethyst
  • Topaz
  • Emerald
  • Sapphire

While you can slot each of these gems in either jewelry, armor, or weapons, the bonuses you’ll get differ which is why it matters where you slot them. 

BuildBest Gem for JewelryBest Gem for ArmorBest Gem for Weapons
Bone SpiritSkulls—Increases armorRuby—Increases maximum lifeSapphire—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled enemies
Bone SpearSkulls—Increases armorTopaz— Increases Damage Reduction While Control ImpairedEmerald—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies
SeverSkulls—Increases armorSapphire—Increases Damage Reduction While FortifiedEmerald—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies
Infinite MistSkulls—Increases armorTopaz— Increases Damage Reduction While Control ImpairedSapphire—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled enemies
Blight Corpse ExplosionSkulls—Increases armorRuby—Increases maximum life

Amethyst (only for pants)—Increases Damage Taken Over Time Reduction		Sapphire—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled enemies
Summoner ShadowSkulls—Increases armorRuby—Increases maximum lifeEmerald—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies

As your level increases, you’ll be able to visit the Jeweler in any of the major towns to craft better versions of these gems. Ideally, target crafting Royal versions of these gems, as they give the maximum benefit to the class.

There are many cons to playing a Necromancer, including their low health, lack of armor, and lacking damage due to nerfs. However, I find that these gems help alleviate many of the weaknesses you may be experiencing, regardless of build.

One gem I’d love to see introduced would be one that offers mobility when slotted into boots because Necromancers are beyond slow, and it would be nice to move a little faster. While it may never happen, it would be incredibly beneficial.

So, no matter your Necromancer build in Diablo 4, as long as you have Skulls, Rubies, Sapphires, Emeralds, Topazes, and Amethysts, you’ll have all you need to succeed.

