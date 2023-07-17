In Diablo 4, there are several factors you need to consider when creating and optimizing your character, including the best weapons, gear, and even the best gems. Necromancer is no different, with those seeking to maximise their character’s output needing to focus on finding the right gems for the job.

As there are seven different types of gems, each offering unique stats depending on where they’re slotted, it can be difficult knowing which are the best for your build.

Here are the best gems for Necromancers in Diablo 4.

Best gems for Necromancers in Diablo 4, explained

The best gems for Necromancers depends on your build and where the gems are slotted. The best gems for Necromancers include the following:

Ruby

Skulls

Amethyst

Topaz

Emerald

Sapphire

While you can slot each of these gems in either jewelry, armor, or weapons, the bonuses you’ll get differ which is why it matters where you slot them.

Build Best Gem for Jewelry Best Gem for Armor Best Gem for Weapons Bone Spirit Skulls—Increases armor Ruby—Increases maximum life Sapphire—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled enemies Bone Spear Skulls—Increases armor Topaz— Increases Damage Reduction While Control Impaired Emerald—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies Sever Skulls—Increases armor Sapphire—Increases Damage Reduction While Fortified Emerald—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies Infinite Mist Skulls—Increases armor Topaz— Increases Damage Reduction While Control Impaired Sapphire—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled enemies Blight Corpse Explosion Skulls—Increases armor Ruby—Increases maximum life



Amethyst (only for pants)—Increases Damage Taken Over Time Reduction Sapphire—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled enemies Summoner Shadow Skulls—Increases armor Ruby—Increases maximum life Emerald—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies

As your level increases, you’ll be able to visit the Jeweler in any of the major towns to craft better versions of these gems. Ideally, target crafting Royal versions of these gems, as they give the maximum benefit to the class.

There are many cons to playing a Necromancer, including their low health, lack of armor, and lacking damage due to nerfs. However, I find that these gems help alleviate many of the weaknesses you may be experiencing, regardless of build.

One gem I’d love to see introduced would be one that offers mobility when slotted into boots because Necromancers are beyond slow, and it would be nice to move a little faster. While it may never happen, it would be incredibly beneficial.

So, no matter your Necromancer build in Diablo 4, as long as you have Skulls, Rubies, Sapphires, Emeralds, Topazes, and Amethysts, you’ll have all you need to succeed.

