Best Enchantments for Sorcerers in Diablo 4

When you’re building your Sorcerer in Diablo 4, one of the most challenging choices you have to make is regarding Enchantments, of which you get two. Enchantments give you two additional skills at levels 15 and 30, and the best one will depend on your build and playstyle.

Best Six Enchantments for Sorcerers in Diablo 4

The best six Enchantments for Sorcerers in Diablo 4 include Fire Ball, Firebolt, Ice Shards, Fire Wall, Teleport, and Chain Lightning.

Fire Bolt

The Fire Bolt enchantment does direct damage from Skills and applies up to an additional 99 burning damage over eight seconds, and this enchantment is excellent for the following builds:

Chain Lightning Sorcerer

Ice Shards Sorcerer

Fire Bolt applies additional burn damage to enemies whenever you damage them with a skill. It’s such a great damage over time enchantment, and I enjoy using this with my Chain Lightning Sorcerer because it helps whittle away at the health of my enemies. In some cases, the additional damage is enough to take them out before I even come close to them. So, it’s nice to take care of mobs.

Fireball

Fireball is a great enchantment for most Sorcerer builds. Image via Blizzard

The Fireball enchantment has the effect that, when you kill an enemy, it explodes in a Fireball for 50 percent of its damage, and this enchantment is best for the following builds:

Arc Lash Sorcerer

Fireball Sorcerer

Fire Wall Sorcerer

Chain Lightning Sorcerer

Meteor Sorcerer

Fire Ball is the enchantment for most Sorcerer builds because you get a Fire Ball every time an enemy dies. And if you’re killing mobs, you practically set the room on fire. It might not be great against single targets, but it’s such an incredible AoE enchantment that makes clearing dungeons a breeze.

Related: Best leveling Sorcerer build in Diablo 4

Fire Wall

With the Firewall enchantment, every time an enemy takes burning damage, there is a five percent chance to spawn two Firewalls beneath them for three seconds, and this enchantment is excellent for the following builds:

Fireball Sorcerer

Fire Wall Sorcerer

The Fire Wall enchantment sits on the fence with me as the chance to gain an additional Fire Wall to deal over 200 percent more Fire Damage, at least in the end game, can really make a difference when dealing with mobs and Elites.

As there is only a five percent chance of this happening, it can often feel like you’re at a disadvantage because it rarely pops. It is an excellent option if you believe RNG is on your side though.

Ice Shards

You’ll gain an additional and automatic Ice Shard with this enchantment. Image via Blizzard

The Ice Shards enchantment means that Ice Shards will automatically conjure and fly toward Frozen enemies, and this enchantment is excellent for the following builds:

Ice Shards Sorcerer

Blizzard Sorcerer

This enchantment is truly a non-negotiable for the Blizzard and Ice Shard Sorcerer builds because you gain an automatic Ice Shard. So, not only will you do more damage, but you’ll do even more to those that are Frozen. It’s a great way to quickly clear mobs and increase your DPS output.

Teleport

A great evasive, survivability, and positioning enchantment. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

With the Teleport enchantment, Evade is replaced with a short-range teleport that has a seventeen-second cooldown, and this enchantment is great for the following builds:

Meteor Sorcerer

Ball Lightning Sorcerer

Blizzard Sorcerer

The Teleport enchantment is unique in that you have to decide which is worth it to you—evade or another teleport. I really enjoy using this enchantment because the teleport offers many more survivability options, and it can quickly help you reposition, which is good if you need time to channel an ability or prepare one.

Chain Lightning

Chain Lighting enchantment is excellent for those who spend heavy amounts of mana. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Chain Lightning enchantment means Chain Lightning will form automatically after spending 100 mana, and this enchantment is perfect for the following build:

Chain Lightning Sorcerer

This enchantment is great if you’ve taken a Chain Lightning or Arc Lash Sorcerer build because you get an extra chain and increase your damage every time you spend 100 mana. And if you run through your mana quickly and regenerate it just as fast through a mana regen ring, you can literally have Chain Lightning activating consistently.

Bonus: Fire Shield

With the Flame Shield enchantment, Flame Shield automatically activates when you take fatal damage. But it can only happen once every two minutes. Although it doesn’t offer offensive abilities like the other enchantments, this one is a lifesaver in dire situations.

So, if you are in Hardcore mode, take this as an enchantment, especially when you get into the late stages of the game, because it could mean the difference between your character living or dying.

Although there are quite a few enchantments you can use, these are the best and most versatile ones in Diablo 4.

About the author