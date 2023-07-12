Best Diablo 4 Necromancer Book of the Dead Golems: Blood, Bone, or Iron?

Necromancers in Diablo 4 have a powerful tool at their disposal: Golems. These formidable creatures can be summoned to aid in battle, acting as tanky behemoths that mow down opponents. They have saved me from what I thought was a guaranteed death more times than I can count.

But with three to pick from, it’s not an easy choice, so it’s important to know the pros and cons of each one and what sorts of situations they thrive in.

How to unlock and summon Golems in Diablo 4

Golems are unlocked via the Call of the Underworld quest, which becomes available to all Necromancers at Level 25, regardless of their build. The Bone Golem is the only one available at first. The Blood Golem and Iron Golem unlock at Level 28 and Level 32, respectively.

Summoning them is simple, too. All you need to do is open the Skill Assignment page, look for the Book of the Dead summons at the bottom, assign them to an available skill slot, and press that hotkey in battle.

It’ll be a bloody battle, but you’ll eventually get your Golem. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blood Golem: The Sustained Damage Dealer

The Blood Golem specializes in draining life from nearby enemies to heal. It can absorb 15 percent of damage you would take, and if you’re healthy, the Blood Golem gains a 25 percent damage reduction and a 50 percent increase in damage. If you choose to sacrifice the ability to summon Golems, you also gain a 10 percent increase in max life.

This means the Blood Golem can deal damage consistently over a sustained period. Its ability to drain the health of nearby enemies to heal itself means its uptime is almost endless, allowing it to batter down foes while your skeletons work as a pack. Personally, I’m a huge fan of its set-and-forget playstyle because it makes things a breeze.

Iron Golem: The Crowd Controller

The Iron Golem is all about crowd control. This imposing beast performs an AoE ground slam that can stun enemies. Every fifth one causes a shockwave that deals damage to surrounding enemies, and the slam attack also makes enemies vulnerable for three seconds. If you sacrifice the ability to summon Golems, you gain a 30 percent increase in critical strike damage.

It synergizes well with Blood Surge due to the AoE vulnerable debuff, followed by the AoE nova. But while the Iron Golem deals what I believe is the most damage of the three, it’s less survivable than the others.

Bone Golem: The Taunting Tank

The Bone Golem is an expert at taunting and tanking. It can shed a corpse each time it takes up to 20 percent of its maximum life in damage, and it inherits 50 percent of your Thorns value. If you sacrifice the ability to summon Golems, you gain a 10 percent increase in attack speed.

But while the Bone Golem’s ability to keep enemy aggro off you makes it a useful tool in certain situations, I found it to be a little lackluster in the damage department compared to the other Golems.

The Bone Golem is tacky but doesn’t deal a lot of damage. Image via Blizzard

What is the best Golem in Diablo 4?

After trying all three Golems, I am convinced the Blood Golem is the best due to its consistent damage and healing capabilities. But while that might be the case for me, it’s important to note the best one varies depending on your play style and build. They all offer unique advantages, so there’s no definitive answer.

