In Diablo 4, there are many things you need to consider while playing as a Sorcerer, like the best weapons, gems, and even Legendary Aspects. Whether you’re leveling or in the endgame, your Legendary Aspects are one of the many components that enhance your build. And the best Aspects for Sorcerers will depend on your build.

The best Aspects for Sorcerers in Diablo 4, explained

The best Aspects for Sorcerers in Diablo 4 isn’t entirely a one-size-fits-all situation. The best Aspects will also depend on your build, as they will enhance your abilities or stats that are core to your Sorcerer’s game style.

However, there are five Aspects I believe are some of the best, purely because no matter the build, you’ll need them, which means less work for you if you decide your build isn’t cutting it, and while I don’t want to admit it, not many endgame builds are. These are the six Aspects every Sorcerer build needs include:

Ghostwalker Aspect —Broken Bulwark in Scosglen.

—Broken Bulwark in Scosglen. Aspect of Control —Sunken Library in the Amber Sands of Kehjistan

—Sunken Library in the Amber Sands of Kehjistan Aspect of Disobedience —Halls of the Damned in Kehjistan

—Halls of the Damned in Kehjistan Storm Swell Aspect —Onyx Hold, The Onyx Watchtower, Dry Steppes

—Onyx Hold, The Onyx Watchtower, Dry Steppes ‍Conceited Aspect —Drop

—Drop ‍Raiment of the Infinite—Can only be found on Unique item drops and is, in my opinion, one of the Aspects you need to start farming for in World Tier Three and Four Nightmare Dungeons as soon as possible.

Although it’s not used by the Arc Lash Sorcerer, the Prodigy’s Aspect, found in Witchwater in Hawezar, is used by every other build, so it’s also one of the best to get.

While some of the best Aspects are the same, regardless of builds, many are not. And to make it even more challenging, you’ll get some of these Aspects as guaranteed Legendary Aspects by completing specific dungeons, while others can only be obtained from drops.

So, in addition to the Aspects above, you’ll also want to get the following Aspects depending on your build:

Arc Lash: Accelerating Aspect—Drop

‍Aspect of Fortune—Drop

‍Exploiter’s Aspect—Drop

‍Rapid Aspect—Buried Halls dungeon located in the Dry Steppes

‍Aspect of Might—The Dark Ravine Dungeon in the Dry Steppes

Aspect of Retribution—Abandoned Mineworks in Kehjistan Ball Lightning: ‍Elementalist’s Aspect—Pallid Delve in the Dry Steppes.

‍Aspect of Retribution—Abandoned Mineworks in Kehjistan

Frostblitz Aspect—Drop

‍Aspect of Fortune—Drop

Gravitational Aspect—Drop Blizzard: Glacial Aspect—Drop

Umbral Aspect—Champion’s Demise in the Dry Steppes

Aspect of the Frozen Tundra—Drop

Frostblitz Aspect—Drop

Aspect of Binding Embers—Drop

Chain Lightning: ‍Aspect of Retribution—Abandoned Mineworks in Kehjistan

Elementalist’s Aspect—Pallid Delve in the Dry Steppes.

Frostblitz Aspect—Drop

Aspect of Binding Embers—Drop

Aspect of Fortune—Drop

Accelerating Aspect—Drop Firewall: ‍Edgemaster’s Aspect—Oldstones in Scosglen

‍Flamewalker’s Aspect—Cultist Refuge in the Fractured Peaks

Accelerating Aspect—Drop

‍Unwavering Aspect—Drop

‍Fists of Fate—Unique item drop only

Frostblitz Aspect—Drop Ice Shards: Aspect of Piercing Cold—Dead Man’s Dredge in the Fractured Peaks.

Elementalist’s Aspect—Pallid Delve in the Dry Steppes.

Aspect of Shared Misery—Oblivion in Hawezar

Frostblitz Aspect—Drop

Aspect of Fortune—Drop

Aspect of Frozen Memories—Drop Meteor: Elementalist’s Aspect—Pallid Delve in the Dry Steppes.

Aspect of ‍Three Curses—Serpent’s Lair in Hawezar

‍Aspect of the Umbral—Champion’s Demise in the Dry Steppes

‍Snowveiled Aspect—Sarat’s Lair in Scosglen.

‍Aspect of the Protector—Lost Archives in the Fractured Peaks.

Frostblitz Aspect—Drop

Unfortunately, this list isn’t static, as with every Diablo 4 update the best builds for Sorcerers and their best Aspects may change. We’ll update this to reflect any changes.

