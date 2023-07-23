All Malignant Invokers in Diablo 4 Season 1 & how to craft them

Season one of Diablo 4 introduced Malignant Hearts to the game, and Malignant Invokers are a key tool to access them.

Malignant enemies in Diablo 4 drop a Malignant Heart after you defeat them, which can then be captured using the Cage of Binding, though they’ll return as fully corrupted monsters and need to be defeated again.

Malignant Tunnels, the new type of dungeon for season one, are the best way to get Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4, and after completing one, you will encounter Outgrowths at the end.

These Outgrowths provide players with another Malignant enemy to defeat when interacted with and, unlike other Malignant enemies, only need to be defeated once as they spawn as a fully corrupted enemy.

To access an Outgrowth, however, players must have the relevant Malignant Invoker—with four different types, all of which can be crafted.

All Malignant Invokers and how to craft them

Brutal Malignant Invoker

A crucial tool. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Brutal Malignant Invokers are required to access a Brutal Outgrowth at the end of a Malignant Tunnel and can be found in the overworld.

However, the best option to get a Brutal Malignant Invoker is to craft one at Cormund’s Workbench south of Ken Bardu or in Kyovashad.

To craft a Brutal Malignant Invoker, you will need 50 Brutal Ichor, 20 Devious Ichor, and 20 Vicious Ichor, as well as 1000 gold.

Devious Malignant Invoker

A great tool to have. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Devious Malignant Invokers are required to access a Devious Outgrowth at the end of a Malignant Tunnel and can be found in the overworld.

The best way to get a Devious Malignant Invoker is to craft one at Cormund’s Workbench south of Ken Bardu or in Kyovashad.

To craft a Devious Malignant Invoker, you will need 50 Devious Ichor, 35 Brutal Ichor, and 35 Vicious Ichor, along with 1000 gold.

Vicious Malignant Invoker

Another one for the collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Vicious Malignant Invokers are required to access a Vicious Outgrowth at the end of the Malignant Tunnel and, like the other two Invokers already mentioned, can drop on the overworld.

Crafting is still your best way to get a Vicious Malignant Invoker, however, which can be done at Cormund’s Workbench south of Ken Bardu or in Kyovashad.

To craft a Vicious Malignant Invoker, you will need 50 Vicious Ichor, 35 Brutal Ichor, and 35 Devious Ichor, as well as 1000 gold.

Wrathful Malignant Invoker

A rare tool to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Wrathful Malignant Invoker is the rarest of the four types of Invoker in Diablo 4 and is required to access a Wrathful Outgrowth at the end of a Malignant Tunnel.

Wrathful Malignant Invokers cannot be found in the overworld, and crafting at Cormund’s Workbench south of Ken Bardu or in Kyovashad is the only way to get one. However, it is not a guaranteed drop.

To have a chance of getting a Wrathful Malignant Invoker, you need to craft an Uncertain Invoker. This requires 1000 gold, 40 Devious Ichor, 40 Brutal Ichor, and 40 Vicious Ichor.

