All Kulle’s Heart Journal locations in Diablo 4 season 3

Diablo 4‘s third season sends players toward the mythical Zoltun Kulle. The seasonal side quest, Kulle’s Heart, tasks you with finding five of his Journals scattered across Sanctuary. But finding them isn’t just a matter of rummaging through bookshelves.

Recommended Videos

By the time we wrapped up the storyline, we had a couple of Zoltun Kulle’s journals in our possession, bringing the Kulle’s Heart counter to two out of five. And the quest description gave us a hint on where to look for the remaining ones. Here’s where you can find them.

Where to find all Kulle’s Heart journals in Diablo 4

First journal: In the Gatehall

Once you gain access to the Gatehall in the seasonal storyline, explore the area a bit. You’ll find one of Zoltun’s journals on a table close to the Wardrobe, Stash, and the Cup-Bearer, who serves as the hub’s healer. All the vendors in the hub are constructs like your Seneschal companion, setting up the atmosphere nicely.

Who knew skeletons could be bookworms? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Second journal: After defeating Malphas

We got our second journal for the Kulle’s Heart side quest after taking down Malphas at the end of the seasonal story. We fought the demon during the Miracle quest when we were closing in on level 30, which may give you an estimate of how long it’ll take you to get to the end of the short storyline.

Remaining journals: Wardwoven Chests

Finding the rest of the journals seems to rely on RNG, based on the Kulle’s Heart quest description. “More journals are likely to be hidden in Wardwoven Chests,” the tooltip says, so they don’t seem to have set sources. We haven’t encountered them throughout our normal vaults either.

Wardwoven Chests are tied to vaults as part of the seasonal loop. You’ll need to deposit Pearls of Warding at the entrance to a vault, which will give you stacks of the Zoltun’s Warding buff. Completing a vault with the buff active will grant you extra rewards, though getting hit by traps will deplete your buff (as if Malphas laughing at you wasn’t bad enough).

If you’re stuck at two out of five, you’ll likely need to dive into vaults and get Wardwoven Chests to expand your collection. The good news is, that’s the natural step in your seasonal progression anyway: Not only are vaults at the heart of season three’s activity loop (for better or worse), but you can also find a slew of seasonal objectives tied to them and the mechanics surrounding them. If you want to find Zoltun’s journals more quickly, though, get ready to master those traps—and if you’re a Necromancer, don’t forget your emergency Blood Mist for when things go sideways.