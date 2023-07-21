Diablo 4 has plenty of tasks for players to complete, including clearing the locations of every cellar in the game.

In total, Diablo 4 has 147 cellar locations that require your attention, including 28 in the Fractured Peaks region—the first area you will come across when starting a new character on either the Eternal Realm or the Seasonal Realm.

Cellars receive particular attention in Diablo 4 season one, with seasonal journey objectives requiring the completion of cellars to progress through chapters one and two, as well as the seasonal battle pass.

Acting as mini-dungeons, cellars take significantly less time to complete and often include events to complete, which provide additional rewards and experience.

If you’re looking to find any particular cellar in the Fractured Peaks region of Diablo 4, then you have come to the right place.

All Fractured Peaks cellar locations in Diablo 4

Plenty to find. Screenshot via D4Planner

If you are looking to quickly work through several cellars to help you achieve seasonal journey objectives, I suggest traveling to the Bear Tribe Refuge waypoint in the far-right of the Fractured Peaks region.

Traveling right from the Bear Tribe Refuge will take you to three cellars in the form of Saint’s Hideout, Saint’s Rest, and Collapsed Cavern.

The Nevesk waypoint, in the lower left portion of the above map, is also a good spot to travel to if you are looking for easy access to cellars as there are six within a reasonably short distance from the waypoint.

Although cellars do not offer great rewards, they are particularly effective if you are working through a new character as they provide the opportunity to defeat several enemies and secure loot without having to dedicate as much time as you would with dungeons.

Cellars are also significantly easier to complete than dungeons, which makes them the perfect practice arena while you get to grips with a new character or build.

About the author