3 of the most annoying Nightmare Dungeon affixes in Diablo 4 are finally getting removed

Nightmare Dungeons are meant to be challenging, with the higher-tier versions serving as one of the main end-game activities of Diablo 4. But certain affixes have turned Nightmare Dungeons into a figurative nightmare for players, replacing challenge with frustration—until now.

The Diablo 4 devs will be removing the Cold Enchanted, Backstabbers, and Resource Drain (also known as Resource Burn) affixes from tier three and four Nightmare Dungeons with Patch 1.1.1, which is set to launch on Aug. 8.

When players reach the end-game portion of Diablo 4, they can activate Nightmare Sigils they’ve looted from the Tree of Whispers or world bosses, which will transform a specific dungeon into a Nightmare Dungeon. These Nightmare Dungeons allow only a specific number of revives per run and are affected by affixes that affect the dungeon with status effects like faster monster attack speed, spawning volcanoes, and reduced potion effectiveness.

In the July 28 Campfire Chat stream, though, the developers acknowledged that players were mostly salvaging the Sigils that had these three affixes. Cold Enchanted caused Elite enemies to deal Cold damage with their attacks and chill players on contact. Backstabbers increased the amount of damage dealt by monsters attacking a player from behind, up to 150 percent more damage in some instances. Finally, Resource Burn caused monster attacks from a distance to burn between eight and 16 percent of your Primary Resource.

Resource Drain in particular was a hated affix by the community as it effectively took away the ability to use the skills you had built.

Associate game director Joe Pieporia said Patch 1.1.1 will remove these three affixes for now as the team “thinks about reworking them.” He also noted that this is just the start of the process of “improving” the affix experience for Nightmare Dungeons but wanted to get the “problematic” ones out first.

The full patch notes for Patch 1.1.1 will be released on Aug. 2, followed by the patch itself on Aug. 8.

