With The Final Shape’s face rework, it’s finally time to leave your Destiny 2 helmet at home

Forget the campaign missions, new weapons, Prismatic subclass, or revamped Supers coming with Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape: The addition of face customization in the character menu might mean it’s time to take the helmet off for once.

Recommended Videos

Many a guardian spent time piecing together their character’s face when first starting their Destiny 2 journey, only to see their creation in the game’s first few cutscenes and immediately regret their hairstyle or weird face paint. But, without a way to change their face, players immediately donned their helmets and never looked back. That’d all changed this week though, with guardian face customization rolling out just in time for The Final Shape.

Change your look and take off that helmet before beginning the campaign. Image via Bungie

At the character selection screen, Destiny 2 players can customize their faces once more. Little has been added here in terms of extra options, but at the very least you’ll be able to fix up your look as you take on The Witness and its forces head-on. Afterward, head into the Gameplay menu and switch your Helmet option to off, and your Guardian’s luscious locks will be let loose in the Tower and during cutscenes.

Destiny 2 cinematic director Jimmie Myers even issued a PSA yesterday reminding players that the option to stare down The Witness directly was in the game. “If you choose to set your guardian to ‘helmet off’, you can see your newly customized face animated in a bunch of the cines,” Myers said. Perhaps a few heavy story moments await us in this long-expected Destiny 2 expansion, and wearing a giant bulky or pointy helmet may detract a little.

It’s also a reminder for guardians to ensure their battle outfits are in tip-top shape heading into The Final Shape, which kicks off on June 4. I don’t know about you, but wearing a Crota-themed Hive or Witness Disciple set doesn’t seem in the greatest of tastes, given we’ll be brutally pummeling the Darkness tomorrow.

That said, many will undoubtedly follow in the footsteps of the great Lord Shaxx and make no changes; after all, “The helmet stays on” remains a mantra for many.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more