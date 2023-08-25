Will The Final Shape have a new subclass in Destiny 2?

The next expansion Destiny 2, The Final Shape, will arrive in early 2024 with a lot of new content for players to experience as Bungie looks to wrap up the title’s collective storyline. One of the things fans always look for is new subclasses, as those can lead to some of the most entertaining moments across the multiple worlds in Destiny.

This has led to a big question from fans: will Destiny 2: The Final Shape have a new subclass for players to try out?

Does Destiny 2: The Final Shape have new subclasses?

To answer the question is quite short; there will not be an entirely new subclass for players to use in Destiny 2: The Final Shape. There will be new subclass supers for each class, but they are on top of existing subclasses.

As confirmed by Bungie, Hunters get a new Arc Super, which focuses on throwing an electric knife, teleporting to it and landing a massive area-of-effect blast. For Warlocks, players get a new Solar Super, heavily inspired off of the Radiance effect from the original Destiny, getting charged-up versions of their abilities. Last but not least, Titans get a new Void Super, throwing Void axes that your allies can pick up post-throw and use to kill more enemies.

With new subclass Supers, there is the opportunity for new exotic items to buff or change aspects of each one.

While it might make sense for there to be another unique Darkness subclass for this expansion thematically, new Supers are all players are getting.

