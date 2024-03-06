The Nightfall weapon pool for Destiny 2 has been given quite a refresh, with two new weapons added to the set, including our second Double Fire breach-loaded grenade launcher, Wild Style.

Tex Mechanica went above and beyond when designing the Wilderflight and now it has a brother in the form of the interesting new Wild Style—but be prepared to queue up for some Nightfalls to get your hands on this beast. Here’s how to get your hands on a Wild Style in Destiny 2, plus our picks for the PvE and PvP god rolls.

How to get Wild Style in Destiny 2

Wild Style is a Solar special grenade launcher introduced to Destiny 2 on March 5 alongside Guardian Games 2024. It is the latest weapon to be added to the Vanguard Nightfall pool and can be obtained by completing high-level Nightfalls or by turning in Vanguard Engrams to Zavala at the Tower.

Not since Wilderflight have we seen a Double Fire grenade launcher, which launches two grenades side-by-side at a target. Each grenade does slightly less damage than your usual grenade launcher, but after doubling them up, hitting both works out to be very potent, making Wild Style great for majors and Champions.

Tip: You won’t be able to redeem your Vanguard Engrams for a Wild Style until you unlock the grenade launcher in your Collection. To do this, run Nightfalls at higher difficulty (Hero or above) until it drops for you!

Wild Style has three Origin Traits to choose from, with Vanguard’s Vindication and Stunning Recovery coming standard as a Nightfall weapon. As it is a Tex Mechanica weapon, it also has Tex Balanced Stock, which boosts handling, reload speed, and movement speed while aiming down sights if you just scored a kill from the hip.

What is the Wild Style god roll in Destiny 2?

Wild Style PvE god roll

Barrel: Linear Compensator

Magazine: Spike Grenades

Trait Column One: Envious Assassin

Trait Column Two: Surrounded or Incandescent

Envious Assassin is the pick of the bunch as far as god roll perks go for Wild Style. The ability to load the Destiny 2 weapon and overflow its magazine from reserves without needing to manually reload it—which takes extra time as a Double Fire grenade launcher—is huge. Unrelenting for the health and Danger Zone for point-blank exchanges aren’t bad options but Envious Assassin is that much better here.

Pair Envious Assassin with Incandescent if you’re planning to run a Solar build, but otherwise Surrounded is a great perk that grants a damage boost when enemies are nearby. Surrounded works great with Danger Zone as the pair go hand-in-hand, both buffed when enemies overrun your position.

Spike Grenades are always handy for the magazine option, but Disorientating Grenades stun enemies hit by Wild Style, making it a better pick for endgame content. Ultimately, both are great picks here.

Wild Style PvP god roll

Barrel: Quick Launch

Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds

Trait Column One: Unrelenting

Trait Column Two: Incandescent or Attrition Orbs

Wilderflight never really caught on in PvP, and we don’t think Wild Style will either. There are ways to boost the weapon’s velocity to 100 through Quick Launch and High-Velocity Rounds, but after that, the main traits available aren’t all that spectacular for the Crucible.

Unrelenting for that short-term boost to health recovery is critical and pairing it with the Vanguard’s Vindication Origin Trait means you’ll be back to nearly full health immediately after a kill. Your second Trait is down to preference: Incandescent spreads Scorch to enemies nearby, while Attrition Orbs get you an Orb of Power after a couple of kills.