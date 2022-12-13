How to get Wilderflight and its god roll in Destiny 2

The Legendary Tex Mechanica guns in Destiny 2 released during Season of the Seraph, and they made waves as soon as they arrived. Some were either new archetypes (like Wilderflight and Long Arm) or just had unbelievable perk combinations (such as Headstone/Desperado on Liminal Vigil). If you’re looking for a new launcher to destroy enemies—or just blind them—Wilderflight might be a good move thanks to its unique frame.

Wilderflight fires two grenades on one trigger pull, the first grenade launcher in the game to use the Double Fire frame. While this nets you a slightly better blast radius with Blinding Grenades in most cases, the advantages of this frame are even higher when you take into account its impact damage and Spike Grenades, according to testing done by content creator Ehroar.

In addition to its unique frame, Wilderflight also brings plenty of useful perks for multiple playstyles. You can lean on sheer damage by pairing Spike Grenades or High-Velocity Rounds with perks such as Frenzy or Adrenaline Junkie, or you can hope for Blinding Grenades with Disruption Break for a crowd control/debuff role.

For PvP players, though, Wilderflight may not bring too much novelty to the table, especially since it’s a bit lacking in PvP-specific perks. Though the new archetype could add to the uniqueness of Wilderflight, wave-frame grenade launchers can be more forgiving in the Crucible (and more annoying to fight against). Season of the Risen’s Explosive Personality, for instance, brings similar perks, while Forbearance and Dead Messenger also offer plenty of firepower on their own. Last year’s Salvager’s Salvo can also work similarly to Wilderflight and bring both Demolitionist and Chain Reaction.

Here are our god rolls for Wilderflight for both PvE and PvP.

Wilderflight PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Quick Launch, Hard Launch, or Linear Compensator.

Quick Launch, Hard Launch, or Linear Compensator. Mag: Blinding Grenades , Spike Grenades , or High-Velocity Rounds.

, , or High-Velocity Rounds. First perk: Auto-Loading Holster , Demolitionist, or Feeding Frenzy (Honorable mention: Danger Zone).

, Demolitionist, or Feeding Frenzy (Honorable mention: Danger Zone). Second perk: Disruption Break, Frenzy, Vorpal Weapon, or Adrenaline Junkie.

There are a handful of PvE god rolls for Wilderflight depending on your playstyle. The defining element will be your magazine roll. Blinding Grenades bring invaluable utility in higher-end content, so odds are you’ll keep one in your back pocket. Pairing Blinding Grenades with Disruption Break doubles down on that support role by allowing you to debuff any enemies whose shields you’ve broken, making them more vulnerable to Kinetic damage.

Spike Grenades and High-Velocity Rounds, on the other hand, are better suited for damage. In that case, odds are you’ll want damage-boosting perks to pair alongside your mag options instead of going for Disruption Break. And luckily for players, Wilderflight also brings a few choices in the damage department as well.

Wilderflight PvP god roll in Destiny 2

The lack of PvP-specific perks doesn’t really help Wilderflight when it comes to the Crucible, but there are still a few viable options for it, mostly due to Disruption Break working on enemy guardians as well.

Barrel: Quick Launch, Hard Launch, Linear Compensator.

Quick Launch, Hard Launch, Linear Compensator. Mag: Spike Grenades, Blinding Grenades, or High-Velocity Rounds.

Blinding Grenades, or High-Velocity Rounds. First perk: Auto-Loading Holster or Demolitionist.

Auto-Loading Holster or Demolitionist. Second perk: Disruption Break or Adrenaline Junkie.

Wilderflight god roll and best perks guide: third column

Auto-Loading Holster

If you’re looking for a shoot-and-swap playstyle, Auto-Loading Holster is essential. With this perk, Wilderflight will reload itself just 2.5 seconds after you swap weapons, allowing you to always have a grenade in your back pocket. If you’re leaning hard into the support role with Blinding Grenades, too, you can easily fire off a round to blind enemies, then swap to your Kinetic and take down blinded enemies. In higher-end content, pairing it with high-damaging Kinetic weapons such as Wish-Ended will make short work of several enemies.

Auto-Loading Holster carves an easy spot among the top perks in our Wilderflight god roll, but there are other just-as-viable options.

Demolitionist

Demolitionist’s benefits are two-pronged. Not only does this perk gives you free grenade energy on kills, but throwing a grenade also automatically reloads your Wilderflight. If you’re planning on using Wilderflight more aggressively, Demolitionist is a good choice in an ocean of viable options.

Feeding Frenzy

Like Demolitionist, Feeding Frenzy can be used to shorten the reload time. Feeding Frenzy improves reload based on the number of enemies killed before reloading, and since Wilderflight fires two rounds with one trigger pull, odds are you’ll get multiple kills per trigger pull, especially with Spike Grenades on.

Danger Zone

Danger Zone increases Wilderflight’s blast radius as long as you’re within 15 meters of three or more enemies. While 15 meters is a decent distance, you may not find yourself getting as much use out of it in higher-end content or you play at range. It’s worth chasing this perk if you’ll get good uptime on it, but if it doesn’t fit your playstyle, there are plenty of options that will work better.

Unrelenting

Unrelenting has grown in usefulness since its buffs, but it’s still up against tough competition. Free health is free health, especially when you’re hurling two highly explosive grenades at enemies. Unrelenting isn’t a dealbreaker in itself, but when you have to choose between Unrelenting and Auto-Loading Holster, for instance, the choice is easy to make—and it usually doesn’t favor Unrelenting.

Repulsor Brace

With the improved effectiveness of Void Overshields in Season of the Seraph, players can actually get more usage out of Repulsor Brace as long as they have the setup for it. Repulsor Brace requires players to defeat a target afflicted with a Void debuff, so if you’re not running Void (so three-quarters of all subclasses before Lightfall and four-fifths when Strand releases), you won’t get much mileage out of this perk.

Wilderflight god roll and best perks guide: fourth column

Disruption Break

If you’re looking for a support role or a shoot-and-swap playstyle, Disruption Break is a perfect choice. Breaking an enemy’s shield with this weapon debuffs it, making it more vulnerable to Kinetic damage. In higher-end content, where any damage matters, this perk comes particularly in handy, especially if you pair it with hard-hitting Kinetic weapons. Since it’s a debuff, it also benefits your teammates if they shoot at the target, making this a solid choice for a supporting role. If you’re bringing Blinding Grenades, too, you’ll leave enemies shieldless, helpless, and extra vulnerable to Kinetic damage. As a bonus, it also works against guardians in the Crucible.

Vorpal Weapon, Adrenaline Junkie, and Frenzy

These three damage-boosting perks can give Wilderflight some extra firepower, and choosing between them depends on preference and what rolls you can actually get your hands on.

Vorpal Weapon will activate against sturdier enemies like Champions or Boss enemies, and any damage helps when it comes to them. Frenzy deals extra damage across the board if you’ve been in combat for 12 seconds, with helpful boosts to other stats as a bonus. Adrenaline Junkie grants an extra stacking damage of up to 33 percent as of Season of the Seraph. Each kill with Wilderflight will grant one stack, but getting a grenade kill automatically gives you all stacks.

If you’re going for a more damage-based approach, Adrenaline Junkie will give you the rawest benefits provided you can keep it consistently topped off. Frenzy will help you deal with Elites and other enemies that don’t get the benefit from Vorpal Weapon, while Vorpal is a free boost against Champions and bosses.

If you’re running Wilderflight as a Blinding Grenades launcher, Frenzy or Vorpal will likely be the best course of action since you’ll have plenty of uptime in them. If you’re looking for crowd control, though, Adrenaline Junkie and Frenzy are bound to be the best bet since they’ll benefit you against lesser enemies like Elites and red bars.

Lead From Gold

A utility perk at its core, Lead From Gold gives you bonus Special ammo if you pick up some Heavy. It’s in a similar spot to Unrelenting, where it’s useful in its own right but it’s also up against solid choices. Lead From Gold can be particularly handy in higher-end content, where ammo may be more scarce—though in those cases, odds are you’ll get a bigger payoff if you run Disruption Break.

Pugilist

Pugilist is essentially the melee Demolitionist, and Wilderflight can roll both of these energy-granting perks at the same time. Unlike its grenade counterpart, though, Pugilist’s secondary effect isn’t as useful as reloading a weapon. If you’re going for an up-close build, Pugilist and Danger Zone can work well to generate melee energy and benefit from a larger blast radius. The free melee energy can continue to be helpful in higher-end content, but tougher challenges may need you to bring other perks to Wilderflight instead.

How to get Wilderflight and its god roll in Destiny 2

Wilderflight is available from the final boss in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon, which is available as part of The Witch Queen‘s dungeon key. Once you’ve obtained a roll of Wilderflight, you can also find it in hidden chests across Spire of the Watcher.

Spire of the Watcher is infinitely farmable as long as it’s the pinnacle raid, allowing players to farm an encounter for any items they may have missed. Subsequent completions even allow you to obtain new gear, unlike some other dungeons. This means players should farm the third encounter if they want a shot at Wilderflight, or if they’re just looking for their own god roll.