Where to find the Farm in Destiny 2

It's time to come home, even if it's not the same as you left it.

To newer players experiencing Destiny 2 for the first time during Lightfall, The Farm means nothing to them. But to players who’ve been around since the beginning, it’s a timeless relic that dates back to the very first days of the game.

The Farm was the original social hub for beginner players when Destiny 2 first launched, unlocking after completing the very first tutorial mission in “A Guardian Rises.” This quaint hub located in the European Dead Zone had all the vendors and access points players needed, with plenty of little areas to explore as well.

Following the conclusion of the original Destiny 2 campaign, players unlocked access to The Tower, which continues to serve as the main social hub to this day. Most players have had little use of The Farm since, and it was moved into the content vault with the launch of Beyond Light.

But now The Farm is back, in a way, and players looking to complete the new seasonal activities for season 20, Season of Defiance, will need to head home to get started.

How do I reach The Farm in Destiny 2?

After completing the prologue missions of the Lightfall campaign, you will receive a holomessage from Mara Sov, asking you to head to The Farm in order to aid ongoing rescue efforts. Doing so will also allow you to access the seasonal activities for Season of Defiance.

To reach The Farm during Lightfall, go to the Destinations tab, click on the EDZ destination at the bottom left, then The Farm waypoint, and hit Launch.

Sadly for those nostalgic fans, The Farm in-game as of Lightfall is not the quaint social hub it once was. It has fallen into disarray and many parts of it have been destroyed. Still, it will serve as a landing point for you to run rescue operations for saving allies lost during the battle against the Witness and Shadow Legion from the Lightfall campaign prologue.