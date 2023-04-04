Like other MMOs, Destiny 2 possesses a plethora of content that players can complete at their own leisure, with said content resetting for replayability with more rewards on a daily or weekly basis. This format encourages players to keep checking back into the ever-expanding galaxy of the game to get new weapons and armor and increase their light level.

While daily quests like completing challenges in the Crucible and Iron Banner game modes or accepting bounties via the various vendors scattered across the galaxy provide ample amounts of experience toward players’ season ranks, it’s weekly quests that often reward players with items like Enhancement Cores, which are crucial for keeping coveted weapons and armor up to par.

One of the most notable weekly resets in Destiny 2 is the changing location and inventory of the strange merchant Xur, who sells players an ever-changing lineup of Exotic items—though the rotation may not always include items for all three classes. Those who enjoy the challenge of Nightfall strikes will also be able to play this mode in new locations each week, alongside additional modifiers that make each level of the challenge harder with more rewards given upon completion.

Weekly reset in Destiny 2, explained

The weekly reset in Destiny 2 occurs every Tuesday at 12pm CT, which is also when any weekly bounties that players have not yet completed from the week prior will expire. Upon logging in for the first time after the weekly reset, players will be notified about what has changed and if any events are taking place, such as Iron Banner or a seasonal event.

This is also the time that daily resets occur each day, most notably giving vendors new bounties and resetting the initial rewards provided by the game’s various competitive and PvE modes.

Players should keep in mind that much of this daily and weekly content is locked behind ownership of the game’s various expansion passes, thus preventing casual players from accessing a majority of ways to increase their own strength. But all players can enjoy modes such as Crucible, Vanguard, and Gambit, as well as explore all of the game’s planets freely.