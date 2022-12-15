When does The Dawning end in Destiny 2?

There’s no worse time around the holidays than the moment you realize it’s over, unless you’re a scrooge that hates cheeriness. But all good things must come to an end, and sadly that means Destiny 2’s yearly holiday festival the Dawning must too.

The Dawning officially came back on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the start of week two of Destiny 2 season 19, the Season of Seraph. Every Guardian’s favorite space grandma, Eva Levante, returned to decorate the Tower, and provide the recipes to bake cookies in the Holiday Oven 2.1 as well as Dawning bounties.

Additionally, players who purchased the Dawning event pass for 1,000 Silver can earn the limited-time upgraded event card, and access some instant exotic cosmetic rewards plus a ton of secret challenges that will earn them gifts and other resources.

There are tons of ways to earn gifts and other rewards during the Dawning 2022 event in Destiny 2, but when does it all come to an end?

When does The Dawning 2022 end in Destiny 2?

The Dawning event for 2022 will officially end on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at around 10am CT. This will give players a full three weeks to earn all the event challenges and all the rewards, as well as bake all the different cookies and gift them to their proper recipients.

Unlike the Season of Seraph challenges that can be completed throughout the entire season, and even during future seasons, once the Dawning event is passed, the challenges and quests will be gone.

So, what are you waiting for Guardians—get cooking!