Destiny 2 The Dawning: How to use Eva’s Holiday Oven

The Dawning has returned to Destiny 2 to close out the 2022 year, turning The Tower into a festive display and turning your inventory into a mess of recipes and ingredients. Yes, the familiar gameplay mechanic of baking treats to give out to characters spread across the system is back, with plenty of holiday rewards to earn while doing so.

To bake these treats, players will need to acquire and use Eva Levante’s Holiday Oven 2.1. Owners of the upgraded the Dawning event card can also earn a ton of rewards by completing various baking challenges.

How to acquire Eva’s Holiday Oven

Image via Bungie

To get Eva’s Holiday Oven during the Dawning 2022 event, speak to Eva during the event to start the introductory quests “Bake a Cookie” and “Give a Gift to Zavala.” As the names of these quests suggest, they will introduce you to the baking and gifting mechanics.

How to use Eva’s Holiday Oven to bake treats

Players will be able to access Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.1 from the quest menu. Once you’ve opened the Oven, hover over the Discovered Recipes square to view all the recipes.

All recipes require a mix of uncommon and rare ingredients. Even if a recipe is undiscovered, you can still hover over it to view what ingredients are needed and who it’s for. Once the treat is made for the first time, it will become discovered, and players can earn Masterwork after discovering all the recipes.

The Ingredients section of the Oven will tell you precisely how to acquire each ingredient. In general, uncommon ingredients require you to defeat a specific faction of enemies (Hive, Taken, Cabal, etc.), and rare ingredients require you to use a certain weapon type, damage type, or other method to defeat enemies.

Delivering treats will reward you with gift packages as well as Dawning Spirit, which is used to unlock upgrades from Eva. Baking and delivering treats will also progress bounties you can acquire from Eva. You should always talk to Eva before you start baking that day to maximize bounty completion.