All The Dawning event challenges and rewards in Destiny 2 season 19

Destiny 2’s festive winter event is back again, with The Dawning officially going live on Dec. 13, at the start of week two of the Season of Seraph. The familiar gameplay loop of earning materials to bake cookies using Eva Levante’s oven has returned, and with it comes an event pass with challenges to complete and rewards to unlock.

Players who purchase the event pass for The Dawning, for 1,000 Silver, will unlock the limited-time upgraded event card, complete with an instantly openable event pack with an exotic emote and vehicle, plus the festive Noble Rime shader. But to get more rewards, players will need to complete a series of event challenges.

Players can unlock all the “secret” challenges by completing the introduction quest, which starts with talking to Eva at the Tower to acquire her Holiday Oven, and ends with baking and delivering Gjallardoodles to Commander Zavala. When that’s completed, the following challenges will be revealed.

ChallengeChallenge ObjectivesChallenge Rewards
Dawn of the DawningComplete the Dawning intro questsA Gift In Return, Dawning Spirit, one event ticket
Amateur BakerBake six different cookies in the Dawning OvenDawning Spirit, one event ticket
Adept BakerBake 13 different cookies in the Dawning OvenA Gift In Return, Dawning Spirit, one event ticket
Expert BakerBake 20 different cookies in the Dawning OvenEnhancement Prism, Dawning Spirit, one event ticket
Shopping SpreePurchase all 12 Dawning Upgrades from Eva, using Dawning SpiritHoarfrost Sunrise shader, Dawning Spirit, one event ticket
Snowball OpsDefeat 100 combatants with snowball final blows in the Vanguard Ops playlistJoyful Gift shader, Dawning Spirit, one event ticket
Snowball DaresDefeat 100 combatants with snowball final blows in Dares of EternityA Gift In Return, Dawning Spirit, one event ticket
ThundersnowDefeat opponents with Arc weapons or abilitiesCold Front, Upgrade Module, one event ticket
Deep FreezeDefeat opponents with Stasis weapons or abilitiesZephyr, Upgrade Module, one event ticket
SnowmeltDefeat opponents with Solar weapons or abilitiesAvalanche, Upgrade Module, one event ticket
They Call it sNOwDefeat opponents with Void weapons or abilitiesGlacioclasm, Upgrade Module, one event ticket
Vanguard EternityComplete Vanguard Ops or Dares of Eternity activitiesA Gift In Return, Dawning Spirit, one event ticket
Competitive SpiritComplete Crucible or Gambit matchesA Gift In Return, Dawning Spirit, one event ticket
Nightmare Seraph Before DawningComplete Nightmare Containments or Heist BattlegroundsA Gift In Return, Dawning Spirit, one event ticket
With Light comes Dawn-ingComplete activities in Savathun’s Throne WorldA Gift In Return, Dawning Spirit, one event ticket
Bake-stravaganzaBake 50 cookies in the Dawning OvenDawn Chimes shell (exotic), Dawning Spirit, one event ticket
Star BakerEarn the Dawning 2022 seal by completing all previous challenges.Ascendant Shard, Ascendant Alloy

What are The Dawning 2022 event challenge rewards?

There are three recurring rewards for completing almost every challenge.

A Gift in Return

A Gift in Return is a gift that can be opened to receive Glimmer, XP, and potentially Upgrade Modules, Legendary Shards, Enhancement Cores, and Enhancement Prisms. They can also be packed with Dawning Spirit and traded in for specific presents from Eva.

Dawning Spirit

Dawning Spirit is the essential currency earned during The Dawning event. It’s primarily used to earn upgrades from Eva but can also be packaged with A Gift in Return and traded in for specific gifts from Eva.

The Dawning 2022 event tickets

These tickets are redeemable for specific gifts from The Dawning event card, the Mountainside exotic shell, or the Action Figure Showdown emote.