All The Dawning event challenges and rewards in Destiny 2 season 19

Destiny 2’s festive winter event is back again, with The Dawning officially going live on Dec. 13, at the start of week two of the Season of Seraph. The familiar gameplay loop of earning materials to bake cookies using Eva Levante’s oven has returned, and with it comes an event pass with challenges to complete and rewards to unlock.

Players who purchase the event pass for The Dawning, for 1,000 Silver, will unlock the limited-time upgraded event card, complete with an instantly openable event pack with an exotic emote and vehicle, plus the festive Noble Rime shader. But to get more rewards, players will need to complete a series of event challenges.

Players can unlock all the “secret” challenges by completing the introduction quest, which starts with talking to Eva at the Tower to acquire her Holiday Oven, and ends with baking and delivering Gjallardoodles to Commander Zavala. When that’s completed, the following challenges will be revealed.

All The Dawning 2022 event challenges and rewards in Destiny 2

Image via Bungie

Challenge Challenge Objectives Challenge Rewards Dawn of the Dawning Complete the Dawning intro quests A Gift In Return, Dawning Spirit, one event ticket Amateur Baker Bake six different cookies in the Dawning Oven Dawning Spirit, one event ticket Adept Baker Bake 13 different cookies in the Dawning Oven A Gift In Return, Dawning Spirit, one event ticket Expert Baker Bake 20 different cookies in the Dawning Oven Enhancement Prism, Dawning Spirit, one event ticket Shopping Spree Purchase all 12 Dawning Upgrades from Eva, using Dawning Spirit Hoarfrost Sunrise shader, Dawning Spirit, one event ticket Snowball Ops Defeat 100 combatants with snowball final blows in the Vanguard Ops playlist Joyful Gift shader, Dawning Spirit, one event ticket Snowball Dares Defeat 100 combatants with snowball final blows in Dares of Eternity A Gift In Return, Dawning Spirit, one event ticket Thundersnow Defeat opponents with Arc weapons or abilities Cold Front, Upgrade Module, one event ticket Deep Freeze Defeat opponents with Stasis weapons or abilities Zephyr, Upgrade Module, one event ticket Snowmelt Defeat opponents with Solar weapons or abilities Avalanche, Upgrade Module, one event ticket They Call it sNOw Defeat opponents with Void weapons or abilities Glacioclasm, Upgrade Module, one event ticket Vanguard Eternity Complete Vanguard Ops or Dares of Eternity activities A Gift In Return, Dawning Spirit, one event ticket Competitive Spirit Complete Crucible or Gambit matches A Gift In Return, Dawning Spirit, one event ticket Nightmare Seraph Before Dawning Complete Nightmare Containments or Heist Battlegrounds A Gift In Return, Dawning Spirit, one event ticket With Light comes Dawn-ing Complete activities in Savathun’s Throne World A Gift In Return, Dawning Spirit, one event ticket Bake-stravaganza Bake 50 cookies in the Dawning Oven Dawn Chimes shell (exotic), Dawning Spirit, one event ticket Star Baker Earn the Dawning 2022 seal by completing all previous challenges. Ascendant Shard, Ascendant Alloy

What are The Dawning 2022 event challenge rewards?

There are three recurring rewards for completing almost every challenge.

A Gift in Return

A Gift in Return is a gift that can be opened to receive Glimmer, XP, and potentially Upgrade Modules, Legendary Shards, Enhancement Cores, and Enhancement Prisms. They can also be packed with Dawning Spirit and traded in for specific presents from Eva.

Dawning Spirit

Dawning Spirit is the essential currency earned during The Dawning event. It’s primarily used to earn upgrades from Eva but can also be packaged with A Gift in Return and traded in for specific gifts from Eva.

The Dawning 2022 event tickets

These tickets are redeemable for specific gifts from The Dawning event card, the Mountainside exotic shell, or the Action Figure Showdown emote.