What items are disabled in Destiny 2? Destiny 2 disabled items explained

If you’ve ever tried to equip an item in Destiny 2 but couldn’t, or realized it somehow had zero power, it’s likely because the item has been disabled.

The disabling of items happens on occasion within Destiny 2, and it can be an annoying issue for players trying to use their favorites at any given time in Crucible or PvE activities. But don’t fret because it likely won’t be disabled for long. Here’s everything to know about disabled items in Destiny 2 and what it means for the game.

Destiny 2 disabled items, explained

Sit tight, Guardian. Image via Bungie

On April 10, 2024, players logging into Destiny 2 were met with a message that mentioned disabled items, leaving many players confused as to its meaning, especially since many Destiny players quickly skip the messages that pop up.

The disabled items message was an update to a situation that’s been common in Destiny 2 for years. Occasionally, items or features within the game are glitched and need to be disabled for the time being before a major patch is deployed.

“Occasionally, due to various issues, items can be disabled in Destiny 2,” Bungie’s help site says. “These items may be disabled in specific activities, or may be disabled game-wide. Disabled items cannot be equipped, and if an item is already equipped by a player as it gets disabled it will contribute zero Power to their total Power level.”

Bungie disables items in Destiny 2 with good reason; they were either compromising the integrity of the game or breaking the game in some way. Nothing is ever disabled without cause, and the list on the dev’s website is updated accordingly.

Destiny 2 disabled items

Check this list often. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Destiny 2’s disabled items list will be actively updated by Bungie, and it can be quickly accessed by typing in Bung.ie/disables into your browser to open up the above web page to show the list of currently disabled items in the game.

If you’re ever wondering why a certain perk, weapon, armor piece, or other facet of Destiny 2 is not working, check the disabled items list to see if it’s been disabled in-game for some reason.

Items disabled in Destiny 2 (as of April 10, 2024)

This article will be updated with more information when items are disabled in Destiny 2.

