Destiny 2 devs disable Cascade Point perk to figure out why its breaking the game

Destiny 2 players have already discovered a major bug with a Cascade Point, a perk that rolls on numerous weapons including the new BRAVE arsenal added with the Into the Light update today. Bungie has been forced to disable all weapons with Cascade Point until they fix the fresh gamebreaking issue.

Recommended Videos

The issue is simple: It’s actually possible to keep the Cascade Point perk activated basically indefinitely, which on certain weapons like the reprised Edge Transit grenade launcher, meant an incredible amount of damage output until the user ran out of ammo—definitely not what Bungie intended. As a result, Bungie made the call to disable the perk late on April 9, flagging the choice on X (formerly Twitter) soon after. Players with a Cascade Point weapon will now receive a notification that the weapon will not work as intended.

Permanent Cascade Point breaks the game, so it had to be disabled. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cascade Point is a perk that boosts a weapon’s fire rate for a short while if the player lands kills or precision hits with another weapon. The idea is for guardians to add clear with other guns, then switch to a Cascade Point weapon and target a larger enemy such as a boss or Champion, then dish out tons of damage immediately. However, crafty Destiny 2 players found a workaround that keeps the effects of Cascade Point active forever.

By activating Cascade Point on a weapon with selectable perks, then changing to another perk, and then selecting Cascade Point again, the perk remains active even after the allotted time period. This means a permanent boost to fire rate which, when applied to some weapons, simply breaks the game beyond recognition. Content creator Cheese Forever showcases the glitch in full in their recent video on YouTube.

Critically, this works with any weapon that can roll Cascade Point and a second perk in the same column, and in any mode—including Crucible. Cheese Forever’s video shows a player using Randy’s Throwing Knife, a powerful scout rifle, utterly disintegrating opponents with Cascade Point active. The perk is meant to end after a few shots, but Cheese Forever shows it remains on, and his next victim has no chance in a head-to-head.

Fortunately, Bungie was made aware and immediately put a stop to the bug. It’s not clear yet when we will see Cascade Point re-enabled, but it’s definitely put a dampener on the otherwise widely praised Into the Light launch.

You can still acquire weapons with Cascade Point in Destiny 2 right now, but we suggest you pop them into storage until the bug is fixed and the perk re-enabled.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more