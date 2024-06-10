What is Destiny 2: Codename Frontiers?

Destiny 2’s future will take the form of episodes, Bungie’s new take on seasons. In 2025, however, the next part of the franchise’s journey will take place in the mysterious form of Destiny 2: Codename Frontiers. And so far, no one knows exactly what that is.

Bungie’s “The Journey Ahead” video outlines the three episodes coming in the year of The Final Shape—moved to year 10, encompassing the franchise as a whole instead of just being the year seven of Destiny 2. The video ends with a teaser for 2025, only saying the future of Destiny 2 will take place as Codename Frontiers. Here’s what this likely means.

Destiny 2: Codename Frontiers speculation

Let’s brace for Year 10 and Year 11. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bungie

Destiny 2: Codename Frontiers is likely the working title of the game’s upcoming expansion. It appears under the year 11 banner, with The Final Shape as year 10. Expansions generally have a one-year life cycle, and another expansion usually succeeds it the following year.

The video also says “the journey continues” in 2025, which will mark the end of the current cycle of episodes. This leans strongly toward Codename Frontiers being the next expansion since that would be the end of The Final Shape‘s lifecycle as year 10 of content.

Even if Codename Frontiers isn’t a full-on expansion, it could still mean an overhaul of the game’s systems or an update like Into the Light. With the end of the Light and Dark saga, the three episodes and whatever comes beyond them must set the stepping stones for the future of the Destiny franchise.

It’s unlikely (though not impossible) that Codename Frontiers means Destiny 3. It appears alongside the D2 logo in the video, which indicates Bungie will continue to nurture the storytelling in the current game. Even if Bungie is hypothetically developing Destiny 3, the game may be a ways off.

Codename Frontiers may refer to pushing players to new destinations. After the end of The Final Shape’s campaign, several beams came out of the Traveler, flying in different directions. Once the story beats throughout the three episodes are done, Bungie may look elsewhere to continue to tell the story of Destiny.

For now, however, players must wait until Bungie gives out further information about Codename Frontiers and the future of Destiny 2.

