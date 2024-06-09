A Guardian sits at the edge of the H.E.L.M. While the Traveler unleashes a wave similar to an aurora. The message "gratias vobis agimus" is on the top of the screen, signed by Bungie.
What does ‘Gratias Vobis Agimus’ mean in Destiny 2: The Final Shape?

What an ending.
Published: Jun 9, 2024

Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape expansion ends the Light and Dark saga finishes on a high note and with a message: gratias vobis agimus, seen at the end of the story. This Latin sentence doesn’t have any earth-shattering revelations, but it does have a sweet meaning.

“Gratias vobis agimus” is hardly the first Latin message Bungie uses, as seen in its iconic motto, “per audacia ad astra”—something like “through courage, to the stars.”

The message shows up after you’ve completed the Excision mission and watched the definitive ending for The Final Shape, so this article contains spoilers. If you’re all caught up (or don’t mind knowing what happens), here’s what “gratias vobis agimus” means in Destiny 2.

Gratias Vobis Agimus meaning in Destiny 2

The portal leading to the Traveler's Pale Heart, with its iridescent light encompassing the entire screen.
On leaving the Pale Heart. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gratias vobis agimus” means “we thank you” in Latin, according to education website ThoughtCo. Taken literally, it would mean “thanks to you we give.” It’s signed by Bungie, indicating the studio’s gratitude for those who have been a part of this journey.

The message is a nice touch after an emotional ending to Destiny‘s Light and Dark saga, which has been at the core of the series for nearly 10 years. It pops up in a beautiful moment—the Guardian watching over the Traveler and Earth, knowing they’d just vanquished the biggest threat to the Vanguard. We know the peace isn’t perpetual and that there are still some unresolved mysteries coming up, but it does put an end to The Final Shape.

“Gratias vobis agimus” appears following the cutscenes at the end of Excision, which involves Cayde-6’s sacrifice and the Vanguard’s next steps, what that brief peace feels like, and what the future means.

Zavala’s words in the cutscene before the last screen encompass that scenario: “We’ve been fighting for so long,” the Commander said. “And now we won.” Ikora thinks it would feel different, but the Guardian says they will “face the future when it comes.”

The cutscene ends with the Last City paying tribute to those who passed, and a drawn cinematic helps add some closure to other story beats. After that, the screen shifts to the Guardian standing by the H.E.L.M., with Bungie’s thanks above them.

