Upcoming Destiny 2 change in season 22 will save you from losing important materials

The upcoming Destiny 2 season will include some changes to the economy and rewards system—and it should prevent players from losing some highly important items.

Ascendant Shards, Ascendant Alloys, and Enhancement Prisms are all having their caps raised in season 22, Bungie announced today. The low caps often made players fall victim to full Postmasters, meaning they would be lost forever.

Season 22 Economy and Rewards Update Preview



📫 Masterwork materials no longer go to the Postmaster.

🎒 S22 Material Caps in Inventory:

⚪ Ascendant Shards: 10 >> 30

🟠 Ascendant Alloy: 10 >> 30

🧨 Enhancement Prisms: 50 >> 100



📰 https://t.co/ZTxlB0XBeC pic.twitter.com/VBWTHJ9Fkd — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) July 26, 2023

“A big reason we are making this change is to remove the risk of losing these materials at the Postmaster,” Bungie said. “Now that the caps have been increased, we are removing the ability for these items to go to the Postmaster. If players already have full stacks of any of these materials in their inventory, moving forward, these will behave like Glimmer, and the player won’t receive any more of the items until they are below the cap.”

The Ascendant Shard and Ascendant Alloy cap will increase from 10 to 30, while the Enhancement Prism cap will increase from 50 to 100.

Previously, some players would continue to stash the materials in their Postmaster to be grabbed whenever they used their current stack, so this may be a loss for some. But Bungie says a very small percentage of the player population will be affected.

“Before making this update, we looked at the total number of players that would be affected by this particular change, and it turns out that less than one percent hold more than the new increased caps of these materials at their Postmaster,” Bungie said. “In other words, 99 percent of the playerbase will benefit from having higher inventory caps.”

Bungie clarified that players who currently have these items at their Postmaster will not lose them when season 22 begins in late August. Shards, Alloys, and Prisms will remain at the Postmaster until they’re claimed.

And that’s not all. More changes to the game’s economy are on the way, according to Bungie.

“The changes announced today are a precursor to some larger economy changes that we will reveal in the near future,” Bungie said. “Our goal is to keep Destiny 2’s economy in a healthy state and avoid any possibility of currencies inflation.”

