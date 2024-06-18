These new Destiny 2 Exotic weapons are already dominating Trials of Osiris

The first Trials of Osiris weekend in Destiny 2 after the launch of The Final Shape is ending, and two new Exotic weapons seemingly dominate the battlefield.

Recommended Videos

The Final Shape reintroduced two Exotic weapons to Destiny 2 from the original game, the Khovostov 7G-0X auto rifle and the Red Death Reformed pulse rifle, and both quickly became the most used weapons in the Trials of Osiris weekend from June 14 to 18, according to Destiny Trials Report.

It’s actually good now. Image via Bungie

Khovostov 7G-0X and Red Death Reformed combined are responsible for over 3.5 million kills this weekend, which is 20 percent of all kills. Igneous Hammer (Adept) follows these Exotics in the third place with only 500,000 kills or three percent of total Trials kills, clearly outlining the dominance of new weapons.

There’s a good reason why both Exotics are at the top of the list. Not only do they feel great, but their perks give these weapons an edge over other weapons used in PvP. Khovostov 7G-0X comes with The Right Choice intrinsic trait, making every seventh bullet deal additional damage and ricochet to nearby targets. Those ricochets can also be enhanced with the Eyes Up Guardian perk as long as you can create an Orb of Power now and then (using a Reaper mod, for example).

At the same time, the Red Death Reformed takes it one step further. This weapon was seemingly designed for PvP, mostly due to its Redemption intrinsic. The trait gives Cure to you every time you kill an enemy, and if you reload after the kill, you can grant Cure to nearby allies, too. This is already strong on its own, as it allows you to keep coming back into gunfights much faster than your opponents, but pair that with the Inverse Relationship perk, and you become unstoppable.

Naturally, both weapons have a higher usage rate because they are new to the Destiny 2 sandbox. However, their design and immense dominance on the weapon leaderboard means you can expect to see these weapons very often inside PvP, at least for the time being.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy