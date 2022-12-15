The new Spire of the Watcher dungeon released during Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph will no doubt draw players in with its bounty of Tex Mechanica guns and armor, but the reprised Seventh Seraph weapons in its loot pool are nothing to scoff at.

When the Seventh Seraph Carbine auto rifle was first released in Season of the Worthy, its perk pool was lacking, to say the least. It was one of many weapons that came with that season for the express purpose of generating Warmind Cells, a tool that in and of itself was so powerful at the time that making the guns good by themselves on top of that seemed to be too overkill for Bungie’s liking.

But in Season of the Seraph, Warmind Cells are a shadow of the meta-defining build they once were. In their much weaker state, the reprised version of the Seventh Seraph Carbine has been granted some impressive perk choices that have taken it from being a mediocre auto rifle to one that every player should have in their inventory.

Reconstruction, a perk previously exclusive to Deep Stone Crypt, is here. Target Lock, a new and already popular damage perk, competes against other great choices in the fourth column such as Frenzy and Swashbuckler. The new Origin Trait given to IKELOS and Seventh Seraph guns, Rasputin’s Arsenal, gives the gun some additional uptime in combat for breaking enemy shields. On top of all of these great combinations, the Seventh Seraph Carbine is still capable of generating Warmind Cells, which remain easy to build into a piece of utility when Global Reach only costs three energy to slot.

Next time you’re running through the Spire of the Watcher dungeon, take some extra time to look at the rolls you get for this weapon instead of immediately dismantling it for its lack of cowboy energy. You might just find gold in those hills.

Seventh Seraph Carbine PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Screengrab via d2gunsmith

Barrel: Smallbore

Magazine: Tactical Mag

First perk: Reconstruction

Second perk: Target Lock or Frenzy

Seventh Seraph Carbine PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Screengrab via d2gunsmith

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Seraph Rounds

First perk: Dynamic Sway Reduction

Second perk: Rangefinder or Moving Target

It can be difficult to go wrong with a PvE roll of the Seventh Seraph Carbine thanks to its diverse yet always potent perk pool options. But the synergy that Reconstruction and Target Lock provides for a Primary weapon such as this stands out in the spotlight as one of the most reliable god rolls on the market. Target Lock gradually grants more and more increased damage the longer you sustain fire against a single target, and Reconstruction’s generous magazine increase means an even larger window with which to up that damage boost percentage.

The Seventh Seraph Carbine shines a lot less in the Crucible department, but with how auto rifles have fallen out of favor over time, it’s not surprising to see Bungie not dedicate too much of the perk pool to PvP-centric choices. However, Rangefinder, Moving Target, and Dynamic Sway Reduction are all reliable choices to build out a consistent and stable damage dealer in medium-range engagements, especially with Arrowhead Brake being able to max out the gun’s recoil direction.

Guide to Seventh Seraph Carbine’s god roll and best perks: third column

Reconstruction and Fourth Time’s The Charm

These two perks will no doubt be vying for the top spot on most people’s ideal god rolls for the Seventh Seraph Carbine, doing much of the same job but through different means. Reconstruction’s ability to passively reload and double the weapon’s magazine capacity while it is stowed is an incredibly powerful tool on a Primary weapon, but it does mean that you will be required to stow it for extended periods of time to reap the benefit.

Fourth Time’s The Charm has no such downtime period, but it requires the far more specific feat of landing rapid and consistent precision hits with the gun to steadily return rounds to the magazine. Consistently landing those shots will vary in success from target to target, a drawback not shared by Reconstruction. Hoth perks can, however, still be used to extend the damage uptime of the Carbine significantly, and that is crucial enough for them both to come highly recommended.

Dynamic Sway Reduction

Moreso a PvP perk recommendation than a PvE one in the face of its alternatives, Dynamic Sway Reduction has been a favorite of players on auto rifles for a very long time. The boosts to accuracy and stability that the perk offers only require holding down the trigger without breaks, something that auto rifles tend to excel at with their already impressive base stability. The stat bumps can help the Seventh Seraph Carbine compete against longer-range weapons like pulse rifles with greater ease.

Pugilist

Always present, Pugilist serves as the perk of choice here for melee enthusiasts across the Solar System. Pairing it with Swashbuckler in the fourth column can let you build into a satisfying gameplay loop with your charged melee ability providing the Carbine a damage boost, and each kill the gun gets providing melee ability energy back.

Threat Detector

Threat Detector will increase the weapon’s handling, stability, and reload speed while enemies are in close proximity, a promising set of bonuses but one ultimately overshadowed. Auto rifles excel best at mid to long-range, so building out the Seventh Seraph Carbine for use in close-quarter affairs can be a little counter-intuitive. If you’re going down that route, Pugilist is a far more utilitarian alternative.

Hip-Fire Grip

Hip-Fire Grip struggles in a similar fashion to Threat Detector, built for a style of play the Seventh Seraph Carbine doesn’t really exist for. But do not underestimate its potential in PvP if you find yourself often rushed by shotgun or fusion rifle-wielding Guardians, as Hip-Fire Grip specifically improves aim assist, accuracy, and precision damage while firing from the hip. All of those elements can be just enough to tip the scales and secure the kill on an opponent rushing you at close range.

Guide to Seventh Seraph Carbine’s god roll and best perks: fourth column

Target Lock and Frenzy

Both of these damage perks are fantastic, with universal utility regardless of build and their own unique pros and cons. Target Lock will be a difficult option to pass up if you’re able to pair it with a perk like Reconstruction in the third column, having ample time to reach the higher stacks of the perk’s effect. Even one stack of Target Lock is a higher damage boost than Frenzy, and the five stack maximum is an impressive 40 percent increase, one of the highest in the game.

Frenzy’s damage boost might be minuscule in comparison to Target Lock, but it makes up for that in its additional stat bumps and its lack of a nuanced proc requirement. Target Lock requires you to continuously shoot at a single target to reap the rewards, while Frenzy only expects you to be in combat for a dozen seconds for it to then activate and remain active until combat ends. The best choice here comes down exclusively to personal preference.

Swashbuckler

Even if Target Lock is the talk of the town, Swashbuckler is still a reliable workhorse damage perk. It can be easily maintained with multikills and its synergy with your melee ability can be great if your melee ability of choice has a short cooldown. Pair it with Pugilist in the third column for the best effect.

Moving Target

Moving Target is an expressly PvP-centric perk here in the face of its alternatives. The bump to target acquisition when you aim down sights is simple to understand, as is the benefit that can provide in the Crucible. Greater target acquisition means that it will be far easier to land shots at a longer range, letting the Seventh Seraph Carbine compete in situations it would otherwise struggle in.

Rangefinder

Rangefinder is an alternative to Moving Target of equal value, instead focused on giving the Carbine greater range overall instead of building it out to be more reliable overall. Even a minor improvement to a weapon’s damage falloff can noticeably improve your experience in the Crucible, shedding fractions off of your time to kill in long-range fights that can give you an edge over your opponents.

Elemental Capacitor

Elemental Capacitor is an underrated perk, even after the hefty buffs it received a few seasons ago. The bonuses it provides aren’t consistent, instead tied to the subclass that you currently have equipped, but all of them are powerful and great for this weapon. This can be an especially great perk if you consistently use the Void subclass, as the 20 stability bonus is noticeable on the Carbine.

How to get Seventh Seraph Carbine in Destiny 2

The Seventh Seraph Carbine can only be farmed via the Spire of the Watcher dungeon in Destiny 2, recently released in Season of the Seraph. Unfortunately, unlike the reprised weapons featured in the Duality dungeon earlier this year, the Seventh Seraph guns cannot be crafted and you will have to rely on luck alone to get the roll you desire.

Fortunately, Spire of the Watcher is endlessly farmable, meaning you have as many chances at a good drop of the Seventh Seraph Carbine as you are willing to give yourself. If you’re aiming to hunt down the Carbine specifically, it can only drop from the first encounter—Spire Ascent—as can be seen in our breakdown of the Spire of the Watcher loot table.