These are all of Destiny 2’s Season of the Lost weapons

Here are all of the new toys you can get in season 15.

Season of the Lost has arrived in Destiny 2, marking the return of Mara Sov and the guardians’ return to the Dreaming City.

The stakes are high this season, which runs from Aug. 24 into early next year, and so is the amount of cool new weapons to grab. There are seasonal guns along with a whole bunch of new ones for various activities throughout the game.

Two lost Queens reemerge.



Mara Sov seeks an audience with Savathûn in Season of the Lost.



In total, there are nearly 30 new weapons to chase down at the beginning of Season of the Lost—and more will likely be added throughout its six-month duration. The Witch Queen isn’t dropping until Feb. 22, 2022, so more content is coming between now and then.

Here are all of the new additions to the weapon pool in Destiny 2’s Season of the Lost.

Seasonal weapons

These weapons are only available during Season of the Lost and can mainly be found in the Astral Alignment activity.

Chrysura Melo

Screengrab via Bungie

Vulpecula

Screengrab via Bungie

Wolftone Draw

Screengrab via Bungie

Fractethyst

Screengrab via Bungie

Iota Draconis

Screengrab via Bungie

Canis Major

Screengrab via Bungie

Seasonal Ritual weapon

Ascendancy

Screengrab via Bungie

Prophecy dungeon weapons

Former Trials of the Nine rewards from year one of Destiny 2 now drop from encounters in the Prophecy dungeon activity.

The Last Breath

Screengrab via Bungie

Darkest Before

Screengrab via Bungie

Judgment

Screengrab via Bungie

A Swift Verdict

Screengrab via Bungie

A Sudden Death

Screengrab via Bungie

The Long Walk

Screengrab via Bungie

Crucible weapons

Sorrow’s Verse

Screengrab via Bungie

Trials of Osiris weapons

Reed’s Regret

Screengrab via Bungie

Gambit weapons

Servant Leader

Screengrab via Bungie

Vanguard Strike weapons

Punching Out

New general loot pool weapons

These weapons can now be found in Legendary engrams and as random drops from various activities.

Scathelocke

Screengrab via Bungie

Contingency Plan

Screengrab via Bungie

Legal Action II

Screengrab via Bungie

Annual Skate

Screengrab via Bungie

Spoiler Alert

Screengrab via Bungie

Nightfall Strike weapons

These special returning weapons from Destiny 1 can drop only in Nightfall: The Ordeal.

The Comedian

Screengrab via Bungie

The Hothead

Screengrab via Bungie

New Iron Banner weapons

These weapons are new in the Iron Banner loot pool.

Forge’s Pledge

Screengrab via Bungie

Peacebond

Screengrab via Bungie

New Exotic weapons

Lorentz Driver

Screengrab via Bungie

Ager’s Scepter

This new reward is not yet in the game, but it’s a reward from the Mara Sov-Uldren Sov weekly quest.