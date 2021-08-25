These are all of Destiny 2’s Season of the Lost weapons

Season of the Lost has arrived in Destiny 2, marking the return of Mara Sov and the guardians’ return to the Dreaming City.
The stakes are high this season, which runs from Aug. 24 into early next year, and so is the amount of cool new weapons to grab. There are seasonal guns along with a whole bunch of new ones for various activities throughout the game.
In total, there are nearly 30 new weapons to chase down at the beginning of Season of the Lost—and more will likely be added throughout its six-month duration. The Witch Queen isn’t dropping until Feb. 22, 2022, so more content is coming between now and then.
Here are all of the new additions to the weapon pool in Destiny 2’s Season of the Lost.
Seasonal weapons
These weapons are only available during Season of the Lost and can mainly be found in the Astral Alignment activity.
Chrysura Melo
Vulpecula
Wolftone Draw
Fractethyst
Iota Draconis
Canis Major
Seasonal Ritual weapon
Ascendancy
Prophecy dungeon weapons
Former Trials of the Nine rewards from year one of Destiny 2 now drop from encounters in the Prophecy dungeon activity.
The Last Breath
Darkest Before
Judgment
A Swift Verdict
A Sudden Death
The Long Walk
Crucible weapons
Sorrow’s Verse
Trials of Osiris weapons
Reed’s Regret
Gambit weapons
Servant Leader
Vanguard Strike weapons
Punching Out
New general loot pool weapons
These weapons can now be found in Legendary engrams and as random drops from various activities.
Scathelocke
Contingency Plan
Legal Action II
Annual Skate
Spoiler Alert
Nightfall Strike weapons
These special returning weapons from Destiny 1 can drop only in Nightfall: The Ordeal.
The Comedian
The Hothead
New Iron Banner weapons
These weapons are new in the Iron Banner loot pool.
Forge’s Pledge
Peacebond
New Exotic weapons
Lorentz Driver
Ager’s Scepter
This new reward is not yet in the game, but it’s a reward from the Mara Sov-Uldren Sov weekly quest.