A group of Guardians stand together, with a Titan at the front wielding an axe that is awash in purple Void light.
The secret’s out: Sony accidentally leaks entire Destiny 2 The Final Shape DLC

Guardians, close your eyes.
Published: May 30, 2024 09:18 am

It’s been a disastrous day for the Destiny 2 community as details from the upcoming The Final Shape expansion have leaked online. Sony granted players unintended early access to the content, spoiling key plot points, weapons, armor, and even raid mechanics.

The leak appears to be linked to PS5’s streaming service. While the exact details remain unclear, it allowed some players to access a significant portion of the expansion, resulting in a flurry of leaks across social media platforms.

Three guardians using Prismatic walk through the bowels of the Pale Heart.
Too much information. Image via Bungie

Bungie and Sony have yet to officially comment on the situation, but the duo took down the faulty servers to stop any more leaks, even though it looks a tad bit late. At the time of writing, the Destiny 2 community is scrambling to contain the spread of spoilers. Players who wish to avoid them are advised to stay off social media and gaming forums until the official release of The Final Shape.

Considering Bungie has been building towards The Final Shape as the last chapter of its 10-year-long storyline, this incident is a major blow to the developer. The leaks threaten to diminish the impact of the narrative and gameplay surprises the expansion has to offer. Destiny 2 players are already expressing frustration and mourning the loss of experiencing the content firsthand.

Initially, the first Destiny 2 The Final Shape leaks featured glimpses of the opening cutscene, snippets of dialogue, and details gleaned from weapon and armor collections. However, the situation rapidly escalated as players dove deeper, with leaks spilling into raid mechanics and boss encounters.

There’s a silver lining, though. Some players, despite the leaks, report feeling even more hyped for the arrival of The Final Shape. While the leaks are undoubtedly a setback, there might still be a light at the end of the tunnel as long as the rest of the expansion delivers quality content.

Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.