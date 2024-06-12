The Riposte god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

A new expansion and Episode in Destiny 2 mean updated rewards in multiple activities, including rituals. The Riposte is a new Crucible weapon in The Final Shape, and apart from looking incredibly cool, it has a wide range of perks to choose from.

The Riposte is a 720 RPM Lightweight Frame Void auto rifle. It’s the first legendary Lightweight auto rifle in Destiny 2, and it has a few really good rolls for both PvE and PvP players.

Here are our picks for the PvE and PvP god rolls of The Riposte in Destiny 2.

The Riposte god roll in Destiny 2

A god roll for everyone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Riposte PvE god roll

Barrel: Smallbore

Smallbore Magazine: Appended Mag

Appended Mag Perk one: Repulsor Brace

Repulsor Brace Perk two: Destabilizing Rounds

Destabilizing Rounds Stock: Short-Action Stock

Short-Action Stock Masterwork: Reload Speed

The Riposte PvP god roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Hammer-Forged Rifling Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Ricochet Rounds Perk one: Zen Moment

Zen Moment Perk two: Target Lock

Target Lock Stock: Fitted Stock or Composite Stock

Fitted Stock or Composite Stock Masterwork: Range

The Riposte features a go-to Void PvE combo of Repulsor Brace and Destabilizing Rounds, allowing you to make targets volatile and get an overshield after defeating them. Depending on the build, you can opt for different perks in either column. For example, if you’re running something like a Gyrfalcon’s Hunter, you don’t need Destabilizing Rounds and can go for something like Desperate Measures instead.

For PvP, there are two distinct perk combinations you can go for. One is the Zen Moment with Target Lock, a solid option on auto rifles as you lower your recoil and increase damage by landing shots. The second combination is Tap the Trigger and Dynamic Sway Reduction. The two perks work incredibly well together, granting increased stability and accuracy on the initial trigger pull and continuous fire, respectively.

This weapon doesn’t have an Origin trait, but it can roll different stocks to boost your stats. Much like with a Masterwork, I recommend not focusing on getting the perfect stock at the very beginning and focusing on primary perks instead.

How to get The Riposte in Destiny 2

The first step is always the hardest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In The Final Shape Episode: Echoes, The Riposte is a Competitive Crucible reward. You must complete seven placement matches in Competitive to get your first copy. After that, keep returning every week to play Competitive matches and get more weapons. You can do that on all three characters to increase your chances of getting the god roll.

