The Dawning is now live in Destiny 2, bringing cookies and cosmetics to celebrate the holidays

It’s only been a week since the release of Season of the Seraph in Destiny 2, but Bungie isn’t ready to put on the brakes just yet. The game’s annual winter event, The Dawning, has officially gone live today, bringing with it a host of new armor, guns, and equipment fitting for the holiday season.

For longtime Destiny 2 players, The Dawning will no doubt feel familiar with very few changes compared to its previous outings. The core gameplay loop of the event continues to be buried in the heart of a Holiday Oven provided by the resident Guardian grandma Eva Levante. It allows players to bake different types of cookies to deliver to their favorite Destiny 2 characters around the solar system, as long as they know the recipe and have the ingredients to do so.

New characters with new recipes are on the list of potential recipients, and players who grind out their new part-time job as a baked goods delivery service will have the chance to earn a new title. Triumph Seals and titles are a new addition to events this year in Destiny 2, and for The Dawning, that title is appropriately named Star Baker.

Image via Bungie

For those more interested in new loot, The Dawning’s 2022 event adds a new Lightweight Frame pulse rifle to the game as well: Stay Frosty. It’s only the third Lightweight Frame pulse rifle currently available and stands out significantly from its compatriots with some impressive rolls for both PvE and PvP play.

Stay Frosty also comes with a new Origin Trait called Dawning Surprise. It will be a trait with a far more temporary use than most, but it will allow players to earn Dawning gifts through something as simple as multikills with a Dawning weapon. This will vastly increase the amount of loot that can be earned throughout the event with the right loadout, and since Dawning weapons remain uncraftable, the increase in drops to get the perfect roll is a welcome thing.

Image via Bungie

Community fashionistas will as always get some new choice pieces of armor with a distinctly wintery aesthetic, too. These ornament sets will be available for both Silver and Bright Dust, giving players a route to unlocking them for free if they have the necessary currency saved up. Fur plays a major part in this year’s sets and will no doubt pair well with the upcoming Iron Banner armor sets announced prior to the launch of Season of the Seraph.

The Dawning will be live for the remainder of the year, running from Dec. 13 all the way through Jan. 3.