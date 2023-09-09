Oversoul Edict god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

The reprised rendition of Crota’s End that is now available to all Destiny 2 players in Season of the Witch has no shortage of incredible weapons worth chasing. Yet perhaps one of the most surprising guns to be enjoying the spotlight is Oversoul Edict, and that’s because this Rapid-Fire Frame pulse rifle has some incredibly potent perks that combine to forge fantastic god rolls in PvP and PvE.

It’s not impossible for a Rapid-Fire Frame pulse rifle to leave a noteworthy impact on the meta. It has happened before, with guns such as Darkest Before in season 15. But it tends to require a very specific type of perk pool—one focused on consistency. Fortunately for Oversoul Edict, it has consistency in spades. Whether it’s classics such as Eye of the Storm and Moving Target or plucky newcomers in the form of Keep Away and the recently buffed Headseeker, there’s no shortage of choices on this gun.

The presence of Voltshot even allows Oversoul Edict to move beyond its ability to excel in a PvP environment exclusively. Rapid-Fire Frame pulse rifles might not be the most common or favored PvE primaries in Destiny 2 as of right now, but Oversoul Edict has really fun god rolls for lower-level content that could become viable in endgame with only a few more buffs and shifts in the sandbox.

Don’t allow the likes of Song of Ir Yût or Abyss Defiant to overshadow this gun as you farm the Hellmouth. Here are our recommendations on the god rolls to look for—and what perks to eventually craft—on the Oversoul Edict pulse rifle in Destiny 2.

Oversoul Edict PvP god roll in Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake or Smallbore

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake or Smallbore
Magazine: Armor-Piercing Rounds

First perk: Keep Away or Eye of the Storm

Second perk: Sword Logic or Headseeker

There are two PvP god rolls for Oversoul Edict fundamentally—one built around Sword Logic, and one built around Headseeker.

The Sword Logic god roll is the more interesting of the two in our opinion, as it’s a combination of perks entirely unique to this weapon. While Sword Logic isn’t great in PvE on a primary weapon, it excels in PvP. A player kill counts as two stacks of Sword Logic, which equals out to an instant tier two damage increase for 7.5 seconds, according to light.gg. That’s equivalent to something like Kill Clip, but without even the need to reload to get the bonus after the killing blow is dealt. There aren’t many damage perks that can match that in PvP.

Pair that with anything that’ll improve your dueling efficiency, such as Keep Away and Eye of the Storm, and Oversoul Edict can be a menace in the Crucible. What you choose to pick out of these two is entirely personal preference. Keep Away is the better perk to pick for those players who keep their distance from the fight, while Eye of the Storm will be most beneficial to the player getting their hands dirty up close and personal.

Headseeker is there for those who want to fully invest in making Oversoul Edict a pulse rifle forged for dueling and neutral game. You won’t be getting any major damage buffs to keep a streak going, but each individual battle will feel much easier with the benefit of Headseeker’s upgrades to your precision damage. Alternatively, Moving Target in the fourth column is the second-best dueling perk with its unlimited access to a bonus 10 aim assist while aiming down sights.

Arrowhead Brake isn’t a necessity, but it will feel like it is for many players. One of Oversoul Edict’s core weaknesses is its extremely poor base recoil direction, and Arrowhead Brake can massively improve that in an instant. Combined with Counterbalance Stock, you can shoot Oversoul Edict’s recoil direction up to 94 with very little effort.

Oversoul Edict PvE god roll in Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

First perk: Encore or Demolitionist

Second perk: Voltshot or Adrenaline Junkie

The two best options when it comes to Oversoul Edict’s PvE god rolls entirely depend on how much investment a player wants to put in its Arc attributes. Voltshot will be a no-brainer for a lot of players, but the synergistic duo of Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie is one worth your consideration too.

I’m a player who swears by Encore when it’s available in the third column, and Oversoul Edict providing it alongside such strong options like Voltshot or Adrenaline Junkie makes it an even harder perk to pass up. Each stack of Encore grants you range, stability and accuracy up to a maximum of four stacks. It’s an easy maximum to reach when taking down the minor combatants a weapon like this is designed to, and four Encore stacks will bump Oversoul Edict’s stability all the way up to 89 and its range up to 52.

That will go a long way to improving the gun’s efficiency and feel during an encounter, while something like Voltshot is doing wonders in enhancing its ability to tackle larger groups of enemies. A Voltshot explosion is applying Jolt, too, which means that anyone running this perk and an Arc subclass will be able to easily proc many of their Fragments and get Amplified without issue.

The go-to alternative is naturally Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie. What this perk combination sacrifices in statistical buffs, it more than makes up for in its damage and ability generation output. Demolitionist will make it even easier to get your grenade back, and then each grenade kill is immediately giving you five stacks of Adrenaline Junkie for a mighty 33.3 percent damage buff. Demolitionist can be paired with other perks like Voltshot, but the synergy with Adrenaline Junkie makes it the most natural direction.

In a similar vein to Oversoul Edict’s PvP god roll, we still recommend sticking with Arrowhead Brake for the barrel to prevent the weapon from feeling clunky at even medium range due to its poor recoil direction. Stability bonuses from the Ricochet Rounds and Encore can further patch over this problem if you still feel like the gun is unwieldy.

