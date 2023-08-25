All Major Arcana quests in the Deck of Whispers in Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch

It's like tarot, except you get a little quest after each.

It’s the witching hour in Destiny 2, and not because it’s the Festival of the Lost. Season of the Witch brought the new Deck of Whispers mechanic, which includes Major Arcana cards that give you benefits in seasonal activities—provided you do a short quest.

The Deck of Whispers is twofold, split into Major and Minor Arcana cards like an actual tarot deck. Major Arcanas bring unique boons and buffs in seasonal activities, while Minor Arcanas act as the vendor upgrade model and give you rewards.

You can obtain new Major and Minor Arcana by getting Opaque Cards, which drop from activities. Once you’ve found an Opaque Card, head to the Ritual Table to decipher your cards into Major or Minor Arcana. Major Arcana cards have a quick quest associated with them, which requires players to engage in different activities to gather Insight.

Related: All Major and Minor Arcana cards in the Deck of Whispers in Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch

Players will only unlock the benefits from Major Arcana cards after they’ve wrapped up the quest, so be sure to stop and complete yours every now and then. Major Arcana cards are also used as active bonuses in seasonal activities, though you need at least five of them before they can appear in Savathûn’s Spire or Altars of Summoning. Completing these quests and unlocking Major Arcana cards can also be a requirement for seasonal challenges, such as the Adept Arcana week one challenge.

Here are the Major Arcana quests you’ll need to complete to get the most benefits during Season of the Witch.

All Major Arcana quests in the Deck of Whispers and how to complete them

Here are nearly all Major Arcana quests in Season of the Witch, as seen in Destiny 2 API database light.gg. These quests are likely time-gated, so expect some downtime between them. The last one is also not listed. You can see the effects of each card through the API or through a handy compilation by TodayInDestiny creator JpDeathBlade.

The Sisters: Gather Insight by defeating Hive combatants in Savathûn’s Spire and the Altars of Summoning. The Witch: Complete Altars of Summoning encounters to gather Insight. Higher-tier encounters will provide additional Insight. The Adherent: Gather Insight from public event chests. Heroic public event chests will provide additional Insight. The Harbinger: While on the Moon, complete waves of Altars of Sorrow. Also, defeat Nightmares in Sorrow’s Harbor to gather Insight. Blades: Eliminate combatants using Swords, Glaive melee attacks, and melee abilities in Savathûn’s Spire or the Altars of Summoning to gather Insight. Lacuna: Defeat combatants with Void weapons anywhere in the system to gather Insight. Defeating suppressed combatants provides an increased chance of gathering Insight. Liminal: Defeat combatants with Arc weapons anywhere in the system to gather Insight. Defeating jolted combatants provides an increased chance of gathering Insight. Ascension: Defeat combatants with Solar weapons anywhere in the system to gather Insight. Defeating scorched combatants provides an increased chance of gathering Insight. Lament: Visit Cayde-6’s memorial in the Tower and defeat Taken anywhere in the system to gather Insight. The Lie: Uncover hidden chests in Savathûn’s Throne World to gather Insight. Deepsight Chests provide an increased chance of gathering Insight. The Truth: Gather Insight from Dares of Eternity. At the end of the activity you will obtain one for every 10,000 points earned. [REDACTED]

About the author